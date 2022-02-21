Destiny 2 server maintenance time: When will The Witch Queen go live? (February 22)

Bungie's upcoming downtime for Destiny 2 servers has been announced ahead of the big expansion. The maintenance will be to push The Witch Queen update on time with the weekly reset and to hopefully fix the queueing issues as well. Players can expect a total of 14 hours of downtime before everything comes back up.

This doesn't leave players with a lot of time before Savathun arrives at their doorstep. However, it is a huge step for Bungie towards a new era of Light vs. Dark, so a long maintenance period could be crucial in providing a smooth first hour of launch.

Listed below is the expected downtime in major regions, both for maintenance and the update.

Server downtime expected in major regions before Destiny 2 The Witch Queen update (February 22)

Apart from the huge Witch Queen update, players will be getting a brand new season called Season of the Risen. The Nightfall pool will also host the Scarlet Keep strike from the Moon, as the rewards stay unannounced.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 PM (0245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) on February 22.



More info: Tomorrow (February 21) at 6 PM PST (0200 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 4.0.0.1.Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 PM (0245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) on February 22.More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (February 21) at 6 PM PST (0200 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 4.0.0.1. Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 PM (0245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) on February 22. More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Due to the vast nature of the next update in the upcoming Destiny 2 weekly reset, Bungie decided to hold maintenance for more than 12 hours. This will help them sort everything out for the final release on February 22. The server downtime for major regions is as follows:

UK: 2:45 am to 5 pm. (February 22)

China: 10:45am (February 21) to 1 am (February 22)

India: 8:15 am to 10:30 pm (February 22)

Australia: 1:45 pm (February 21) to 4 am (February 22)

Bungie's official support Twitter account announced the dates and times for the upcoming downtime on all servers. While the maintenance will start at 6 PM PST (0200 UTC), all players will be removed from any ongoing activities in 45 minutes.

dmg04 @A_dmg04



Even if you’ve taken a break from Destiny 2, we’ll be bumping up the power of your gear to get your straight in to the Witch Queen campaign on Tuesday. Friends, help blast this far and wide during our final weekend before launch.Even if you’ve taken a break from Destiny 2, we’ll be bumping up the power of your gear to get your straight in to the Witch Queen campaign on Tuesday. https://t.co/TqQezEN3Sa

As mentioned before, the servers are scheduled to go live at the usual weekly reset time in all regions alongside a big update. The version that will be deployed alongside the expansion will be 4.0.0.1. Players may experience long queue times and sign-in issues over the following hour or so.

