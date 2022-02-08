Season of the Risen will be Destiny 2's newest entry with The Witch Queen  

Bungie's latest ViDoc on Destiny 2 The Witch Queen revealed a lot of unseen footage from the upcoming expansion and the season. While there have been a few key things revealed ahead of the release, Bungie dove deep into a lot of stuff with just a week remaining from the major campaign.

The ViDoc included details of weapons crating, exotics, void 3.0, and the next season. As players are already aware of the company's approach to seasons parallel to a newly released expansion, Bungie revealed the title for the next entry. This further revealed a lot of context to the upcoming story.

The new season alongside The Witch Queen expansion will be called 'Season of the Risen,' where the Cabal empress Caiatl will be making an appearance.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen season 16 will be called Season of the Risen

Season of the Risen will be the name of the 16th entry alongside The Witch Queen expansion. From the looks of the deep-dive video from Bungie, the players will be diving into another Cabal-themed season. This time, Caiatl is going to help everyone suppress Savathun's army of the Light.

The Cabal empress first made her appearance in Season of the Chosen, where the Vanguard got to see her light-suppressing technology. This might work a lot like the exclusive gadget similar to Splicer gauntlet or Chosen's hammer.

When Bungie said that it wanted seasons to have value to the released expansion, it meant exactly this.

The story of season 16 seems to have a direct link to the events of The Witch Queen. Unlike Hunt for Beyond Light, this time the Guardians will be taking action against Lucent Brood directly alongside the main campaign.

DestinyTracker ❓ @destinytrack SNEAK PEEK: Season of the Risen icon SNEAK PEEK: Season of the Risen icon https://t.co/pSQpLKdYsP

While talking about the details for Destiny 2's Season of the Risen, Bungie stated the following regarding the synopsis of the story:

"When you're working with Caiatl, it's not about asking questions but getting in there and extracting. We don't really understand what happened when Savathun was actually able to take the Light. So the campaign and Season of the Risen is about that story. Guardians need to stop Savathun's advance beyond the Throne World."

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is scheduled to go live on February 22, 2022, following a 14-hour maintenance period.

