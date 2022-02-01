PlayStation Studios is investing in new Live Service Games with help from Bungie

PlayStation Studios recently gained Bungie and has plans to expand its list of Live Service Games with the help of the new studio. Live Service Games are typically free to play and offer a steady stream of content that is delivered to players.

This can vary from skins, battle passes, and other premium content the players can pay for. PlayStation Studios is delving back into the Live Service space, according to Jim Ryan, president, and CEO.

PlayStation Studios is counting on Bungie’s track record of success in Live Service Games

We have found a partner in PlayStation that shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of building generation-spanning entertainment.



Our journey begins today.

It only makes sense that PlayStation would ask their new studio, Bungie, to aid them in the development of Live Service Games. Bungie has a proven track record of success when it comes to Live Service Games, particularly Destiny 2, according to Jim Ryan.

“Bungie’s successful track record in multi-format publishing and live game services will assist us in realizing our ambitions to take PlayStation beyond the console and increase our potential audience.”

This was something Jim Ryan pointed out in his address, that Sony could work on these styles of games on their own, but Bungie has a record worth noting.

Bungie, according to Jim Ryan, will remain independent and can still produce multi-platform games still. They will have freedom in their work, but PlayStation Studios is looking forward to Bungie’s experience in growing their own Live Service Games. It may not be the last studio the company acquires to work towards this goal either.

Ryan also said they have had strong ties to Bungie for years, and this will ultimately lead to new experiences for the PlayStation community, and Bungies’ fans as well. PlayStation is already well-known for crafting excellent story-driven, single-player games, but Jim Ryan is looking to expand beyond that.

“This is a strategic step towards continuing to evolve the gaming experiences that we build. Bungie’s expertise in delivering a world-class service approach and long-term community engagement is extremely compelling and will support the development of several future live services titles from PlayStation Studios.”

There are a wide variety of Sony IPs that could be used in free-to-play, Live Service titles in the future. Bungie can likely help the company expand more into the Live-Service market, especially after the success the company had with both the Halo and Destiny franchises.

It appears that Sony’s strategy appears to be to create a variety of games that can be played on different consoles and platforms if this Bungie news is anything to go by.

