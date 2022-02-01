Sony (PlayStation) will reportedly be investing in more acquisitions post Bungie

On January 31, 2022, Sony officially acquired Bungie, developers of the Destiny franchise and the original Halo.

However, after the acquisition, a recent news has arrived stating that Sony is looking to claim a lot more studios in the near future. The acquisition of Bungie was a big step, but taking in further studios means competition with Microsoft is well underway.

More PlayStation acquisitions are coming

In the current market, Microsoft and Sony are turning out to be the two big players. While Microsoft's acquisition of two major studios has been massive, it seems like the rivalry has only begun.

Sony acquiring more studios will prevent the monopoly of Microsoft and keep the market competitive

Microsoft over the past year has acquired both Bethesda game studios as well as Activision. These are probably two huge deals that are genuinely quite tough to beat.

Both the acquired companies have a lot of games to their names that help to enhance the Xbox game pass library even more. This is definitely beneficial for Microsoft in the end as it keeps earning revenue from game pass purchases across the world.

However, while the latest acquisition of Activision was massive news, several players got quite concerned. This was because putting all the major studios under one company simply puts the market under a monopoly which can ultimately damage the freedom of players.

It seems though that Sony is not going to let that happen as the competition with Microsoft is going to continue in the future. The former's acquisition of Bungie means they now have a very talented studio under their wing.

Apart from that, considering they are planning to acquire more studios simply means that neither companies have time to breathe. While it is true that it ultimately puts the market under two major players, at least both will continue to compete to push for better games.

Bungie is joining PlayStation.

Overall, this aspect of acquisition is going to continue as there are other major studios like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft who are still available in the market. However, it seems that these acquisitions do not lead to exclusivity.

Thus, ultimately the gaming world is developing into something that is compact and yet freedom for players remains quite intact.

