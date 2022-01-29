Predicting how Sony (PlayStation) could respond to Microsoft's (Xbox) acquisition of Activision Blizzard

2022 has already been a landmark year for the gaming industry. It will be interesting to see how Sony reacts to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Take-Two buying out Zynga. Both have huge ramifications on the gaming industry.

Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion, with this colossal acquisition coming after the former had bought out Bethesda. Clearly, big tech companies are beginning to make strides into the gaming industry.

Microsoft @Microsoft

news.microsoft.com/2022/01/14/mic… When Candy Crush and CoD become your actual job. Microsoft x Activision Blizzard. When Candy Crush and CoD become your actual job. Microsoft x Activision Blizzard. 🎮❤️📱news.microsoft.com/2022/01/14/mic… https://t.co/QPGt9DC2jF

How will Sony respond to Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard?

A serious contender yet to make its way into this series of buyouts is Sony, and there might be reason to believe that they may have their eyes on Electronic Arts (EA). Their stock price took a hit after the announcement of Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard. Once the deal went public, it took $20 billion off the Japanese company's market cap.

An insider at the Hollywood Report has said that the multinational conglomerate corporation is looking for potential acquisitions, and EA is relatively high in their list of preferences. With these moves, they are obviously trying to branch out more into the gaming industry.

They could jump on the trend of buyouts by acquiring EA, which has a market cap of $37 billion. However, Sony could also look into more affordable options, like buying Ubisoft, valued at $6.9 billion, or Take-Two, valued at $18.33 billion.

All these possible acquisitions would spell radical changes for the future of the company and PlayStation.

Other possible acquisitions in the gaming industry

There is also speculation that Disney might also be looking to buy out EA. A research company, Handler, says that Disney might look to acquire EA, which would be an excellent way for the legendary company to build upon its digital future. A merger between ESPN and EA might spell radical possibilities in the age of the Metaverse.

Buying out EA would also be a perfect opportunity for Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek to step out of Bob Iger's shadow. The booming video game industry is ripe with opportunities for these big tech companies to explore.

Other organizations such as Netflix may also be planning their entry into the gaming industry. They already own Stranger Things and all the games associated with that franchise, so it wouldn't come as a surprise.

Miguel Lozada @MLozada So whats next here Sony acquiring Nintendo?

Or Amazon acquiring EA? OR both switched around? So whats next here Sony acquiring Nintendo?Or Amazon acquiring EA? OR both switched around? https://t.co/OWDU1y6PmV

Also Read Article Continues below

The future only holds far-reaching possibilities in the wake of such huge acquisitions. PlayStation fans might be looking at a future where Sony could be the owner of famous EA franchises, like FIFA and The Sims, and Ubisoft franchises like Far Cry or Assassin's Creed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer