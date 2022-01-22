×
Following Activision Blizzard's acquisition, Xbox might have over 50 upcoming and ongoing titles across 30 plus studios

Microsoft reportedly has over 50 games in development (Image by Microsoft)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 22, 2022 08:07 PM IST
Xbox, the gaming division of tech giant Microsoft recently acquired Activision Blizzard for an all-cash transaction of $68.7 Billion. With the addition of the Activision Blizzard studios, Microsoft Games now seems to have over 50 upcoming and ongoing games across its more than 30 studios, as well as through its publishing arm of Xbox Game Studios Publishing.

Over the last few Xbox has grown to be one of the biggest publishers of the video game industry. While the brand is best known for its family of consoles, it has expanded beyond the console limit with Game Pass. Today, the games are available across various platforms, running from Xbox consoles to PCs to mobile phones (xcloud).

Let’s look at all the games coming from the different divisions of the Microsoft Games first-party and third-party studios.

Ongoing and upcoming games of Xbox Games Studios

The primary arm of Microsoft Games, Xbox Games Studios, has grown over the last 20 years to build a massive catalog of studios and IPs. Let’s take a look at the ongoing and upcoming games.

343 Industries

  • Halo Infinite (live service)
  • Unannounced Halo project

The Coalition

  • Unannounced new IP
  • Gears 6

Turn 10 Studios

  • Forza Motorsports

Rare

  • Sea of Thieves (live service)
  • Everwild

Playground Games

  • Forza Horizon 5 (live service)
  • Fable

Ninja Theory

  • Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga
  • Project Mara

The Initiative

  • Perfect Dark

Undead Labs

  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (live service)
  • State of Decay 3

Compulsion Games

  • Unannounced Project Midnight
  • Unannounced Project Velvet

Obsidian

  • Grounded (early access)
  • Avowed
  • Outer Worlds 2
  • Unannounced RPG Pentiment

Inxile

  • Unannounced Project Cobalt
  • Unannounced Project

Double Fine

  • Multiple Unannounced Projects

World’s Edge

  • Age of Empires IV (live service)
  • Unannounced Project

Mojang Studios

  • Minecraft (live service)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (live service)

Ongoing and upcoming games of Xbox Games Publishing

The publishing arm of Microsoft Games, Xbox Games Publishing, partners up with multiple third-party studios to develop games exclusively for the Microsoft family of systems. Let’s take a closer look.

Int./Night Games Studios

  • As Dusk Falls

Avalanche Studios

  • Contraband

IO Interactive

  • Unannounced Project Dragon

Oxide Games

  • Unannounced Project Indus

Brass Lion Entertainment

  • Unannounced Project Shaolin

Stoic Studio

  • Unannounced Project Belfry

Kojima Production

  • Unannounced Cloud Project

Sega Entertainment

  • Unannounced Super Games Project

Ongoing and upcoming games of Bethesda Studios

In 2020, Microsoft acquired Zenimax Entertainment, the parent company of Bethesda, and all of its subsidiaries, for $7.5 Billion. The deal reached a compilation in 2021. Let’s take a look at all of the ongoing and upcoming games.

Bethesda Softworks

  • Fallout 76 (live service)
  • Starfield
  • The Elder Scrolls VI

Zenimax Online

  • The Elder Scrolls Online (live service)
  • Unannounced new IP

ID Software

  • Unannounced new game (Quake Reboot)

Machine Games

  • Indiana Jones
  • Unannounced new game (Wolfenstein III)

Roundhouse Studios

  • Unannounced Project

Arkane Studios

  • Deathloop (Xbox release)
  • Redfall
  • Unannounced Project

Tango Gameworks

  • Ghostwire Tokyo
  • Unannounced game John Jones (Evil Within 3)
  • Unannounced Project

Ongoing and upcoming games of Activision Blizzard Studios

Microsoft announced their plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for a massive $68.7 Billion. The deal is set to close in June 2023. Let’s take a look at all upcoming and ongoing games.

Treyarch Studios

  • Unannounced Call of Duty Black Ops game

Infinity Ward

  • Unannounced Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Raven Software

  • Call of Duty Warzone

Sledgehammer Games

  • Call of Duty Vanguard (live service)
  • Unannounced Call of Duty game

High Moon Studios

  • Call of Duty support studio

Beenox

  • Call of Duty support studio

Toys for Bob

  • Unannounced Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League
  • Unannounced Spyro game

Blizzard

  • Diablo IV
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Overwatch 2

While the above list is quite massive, most of it is unannounced projects that are listed based on rumors from reliable sources across the industry.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
