Following Activision Blizzard's acquisition, Xbox might have over 50 upcoming and ongoing titles across 30 plus studios

Xbox, the gaming division of tech giant Microsoft recently acquired Activision Blizzard for an all-cash transaction of $68.7 Billion. With the addition of the Activision Blizzard studios, Microsoft Games now seems to have over 50 upcoming and ongoing games across its more than 30 studios, as well as through its publishing arm of Xbox Game Studios Publishing.

Over the last few Xbox has grown to be one of the biggest publishers of the video game industry. While the brand is best known for its family of consoles, it has expanded beyond the console limit with Game Pass. Today, the games are available across various platforms, running from Xbox consoles to PCs to mobile phones (xcloud).

Let’s look at all the games coming from the different divisions of the Microsoft Games first-party and third-party studios.

Ongoing and upcoming games of Xbox Games Studios

The primary arm of Microsoft Games, Xbox Games Studios, has grown over the last 20 years to build a massive catalog of studios and IPs. Let’s take a look at the ongoing and upcoming games.

343 Industries

Halo Infinite (live service)

Unannounced Halo project

The Coalition

Unannounced new IP

Gears 6

Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsports

Rare

Sea of Thieves (live service)

Everwild

Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 (live service)

Fable

Ninja Theory

Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga

Project Mara

The Initiative

Perfect Dark

Undead Labs

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (live service)

State of Decay 3

Compulsion Games

Unannounced Project Midnight

Unannounced Project Velvet

Obsidian

Grounded (early access)

Avowed

Outer Worlds 2

Unannounced RPG Pentiment

Inxile

Unannounced Project Cobalt

Unannounced Project

Double Fine

Multiple Unannounced Projects

World’s Edge

Age of Empires IV (live service)

Unannounced Project

Mojang Studios

Minecraft (live service)

Minecraft Dungeons (live service)

Ongoing and upcoming games of Xbox Games Publishing

The publishing arm of Microsoft Games, Xbox Games Publishing, partners up with multiple third-party studios to develop games exclusively for the Microsoft family of systems. Let’s take a closer look.

Int./Night Games Studios

As Dusk Falls

Avalanche Studios

Contraband

IO Interactive

Unannounced Project Dragon

Oxide Games

Unannounced Project Indus

Brass Lion Entertainment

Unannounced Project Shaolin

Stoic Studio

Unannounced Project Belfry

Kojima Production

Unannounced Cloud Project

Sega Entertainment

Unannounced Super Games Project

Ongoing and upcoming games of Bethesda Studios

In 2020, Microsoft acquired Zenimax Entertainment, the parent company of Bethesda, and all of its subsidiaries, for $7.5 Billion. The deal reached a compilation in 2021. Let’s take a look at all of the ongoing and upcoming games.

Bethesda Softworks

Fallout 76 (live service)

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls VI

Zenimax Online

The Elder Scrolls Online (live service)

Unannounced new IP

ID Software

Unannounced new game (Quake Reboot)

Machine Games

Indiana Jones

Unannounced new game (Wolfenstein III)

Roundhouse Studios

Unannounced Project

Arkane Studios

Deathloop (Xbox release)

Redfall

Unannounced Project

Tango Gameworks

Ghostwire Tokyo

Unannounced game John Jones (Evil Within 3)

Unannounced Project

Ongoing and upcoming games of Activision Blizzard Studios

Microsoft announced their plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for a massive $68.7 Billion. The deal is set to close in June 2023. Let’s take a look at all upcoming and ongoing games.

Treyarch Studios

Unannounced Call of Duty Black Ops game

Infinity Ward

Unannounced Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Raven Software

Call of Duty Warzone

Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty Vanguard (live service)

Unannounced Call of Duty game

High Moon Studios

Call of Duty support studio

Beenox

Call of Duty support studio

Toys for Bob

Unannounced Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League

Unannounced Spyro game

Blizzard

Diablo IV

Diablo Immortal

Overwatch 2

While the above list is quite massive, most of it is unannounced projects that are listed based on rumors from reliable sources across the industry.

