Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, and all games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass, the subscription-based gaming service, is adding several new games to the platform, including the day 1 launch of Rainbow Six Extraction and the Hitman Trilogy.

Xbox Game Pass is easily the most value-oriented gaming subscription service in the market right now. Available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and various other mobile devices through cloud gaming, the service brings players a massive library of games for monthly subscription fees.

Xbox adds new games to the service every month, and there's no exception for the month of January 2022.

11 new games including Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, and Nobody Saves the world come to Xbox Game Pass

The biggest title among the new games coming to Game Pass is arguably Ubisoft’s latest from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise - Rainbow Six Extraction. The game takes the co-op mode from the limited-time event Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Chimera, and builds upon it to deliver a solid co-op experience. As an added bonus, Rainbow Six Siege is also being added to the service.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass Us a year from now: Ahh, we finally finished the games that came out on this day last year Us a year from now: Ahh, we finally finished the games that came out on this day last year https://t.co/l2wwGR3pjr

A close contender for second place is the Hitman Trilogy. The title bundles all three games of the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy, which are Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3. The game takes the players into a massive sandbox and lets them play the game however they want.

The complete list of games is as follows.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC)

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console and PC)

Spelunky 2 (Cloud) ID@Xbox

The Anacrusis (Cloud) ID@Xbox

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

Like any new subscription service, when new games get added, older titles leave the service. While earlier leaks hinted at the Yakuza Remastered Collection leaving Game Pass, thankfully that is not the case. With that being said, the list of games leaving the service is as follows:

Cyber Shadow (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nowhere Prophet (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Prison Architect (PC)

Xeno Crisis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

