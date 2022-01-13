Hitman Trilogy is headed to Xbox Game Pass and Steam

The Hitman Trilogy is officially headed to Steam and Game Pass along with all other platforms.

After Hitman Absolution took the franchise in a more linear direction, the Hitman World of Assassination Trilogy, or Hitman Trilogy for short, acted as a course correction for the franchise.

Instead of going for a linear story-based adventure, where every action was restricted by a rudimentary points system, the Hitman World of Assassination Trilogy opened up the levels to feature massive sandboxes. With complex NPCs featuring interconnected routines and infinite possibilities for takedowns, the game opened up new avenues for players to explore.

While the first and second titles of the Hitman World of Assassination Trilogy are available on Steam, Hitman 3 was absent from the platform. As per the latest announcement, not only is Hitman 3 headed to Steam, but so is the collection of all three titles on all platforms, including Steam.

Hitman Trilogy is coming to Game Pass on January 20

The Hitman World of Assassination Trilogy, or Hitman Trilogy, consists of Hitman (2016), Hitman 2 (2018), and Hitman 3 (2021). Cumulatively, the game takes players to over 20 massive and complex sandbox locations set across the world and tasks them with take out different targets by any means necessary.

The three titles are being repacked as a Hitman Trilogy, which will be available for sale for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. This marks the first time Hitman 3 will be available on Steam. The trilogy will also be available on Game Pass from January 20, 2022.

Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: HITMAN Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination. Available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store. As well as Steam and Xbox Game Pass.Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: ioi.dk/hitman-3-year-… HITMAN Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination. Available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store. As well as Steam and Xbox Game Pass.Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: ioi.dk/hitman-3-year-… https://t.co/0o4gvAj7WK

Hitman 3 also announced a slew of content for the Year 2 roadmap. The title is not only bringing VR and ray-tracing to the PC platform, but it is also implementing the new XeSS technology (Intel's competitor to Nvidia's DLSS).

Year 2 is also bringing two new modes, Elusive Target Arcade, where players have to complete a series of elusive targets one after another successfully, and Freelancer, which will bring in more of the role-playing aspect of the title.

Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: Freelancer is a brand new way to play @HITMAN 3 that introduces roguelike elements, strategic planning and a customisable safehouse.Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: ioi.dk/hitman-3-year-… Freelancer is a brand new way to play @HITMAN 3 that introduces roguelike elements, strategic planning and a customisable safehouse. Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: ioi.dk/hitman-3-year-… https://t.co/dPsEYNDM1o

All of the year 2 content for Hitman 3 will be completely free for any owner of the game, which will launch both individually and as part of the Hitman Trilogy on Steam on January 20, 2021.

