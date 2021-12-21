5 best open-world sandbox games of 2021

Open-world sandbox titles are some of the most interesting games in the industry. They provide players with a massive living breathing world, where players are free to explore, partake in activities, and become one with the world.

While the genre has been in existence since the 1980s, 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III redefined it and set a standard for the open-world sandbox. Many modern-day titles follow in the same essence, with each title innovating with its take on the genre.

While players wait for upcoming open-world games like Horizon Forbidden West, Starfield, and Elden Ring, let’s take a look back at some of the year’s best open-world titles.

5 Best open-world sandbox titles that garnered a lot of hype in 2021

While 2021 didn’t have a barrage of open-world sandbox titles like the previous year (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Cyberpunk 2077), it did have quite a few stellar titles. Take a look at the best open-world sandbox titles released in 2021.

Best open-world sandbox titles of 2021

Hitman 3

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Halo Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Far Cry 6

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at each of the titles individually.

1) Hitman 3

Developer/Publisher: IO Interactive

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

Release date: January 20, 2021

Hitman 3 is the final title of the 'World of Assassination' trilogy. While not strictly an open world, Hitman 3 provides players with a massive sandbox for players to explore in, with multiple opportunities lurking around the corner. The game also supports all levels from the previous two entries of the franchise, Hitman and Hitman 2.

2) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer/Publisher: Insomniac, PlayStation

Platform: PlayStation 5

Release date: June 11, 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest chapter in the iconic duo’s adventure. The launch title for the latest generation of consoles is not only an amazing entry, but it is also a technical marvel as well. The seamless translation between different worlds showcases PlayStation 5’s SSD in the best way possible.

3) Halo Infinite

Developer/Publisher: 343 Industries, Xbox

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: December 8, 2021

Halo Infinite takes the iconic first-person shooter formula and expands it into a seamless open-world. Players get to explore the world of Zeta Halo and take on the Banished as they once again reprise the mantle of Master Chief.

4) Forza Horizon 5

Developer/Publisher: Playground Games, Xbox

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 9, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 takes the players to the massive and diverse open world of Mexico. The picturesque location with varied and lush locations makes it one of the best open worlds to cruise into.

5) Far Cry 6

Developer/Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

Release date: October 6, 2021

Far Cry 6 is, in many ways, not only a course correction for the franchise, by getting rid of the level gaming system introduced in New Dawn but is also an improvement on existing mechanics. The beautiful world of Yara and its amazing characters makes Far Cry 6 one of the best open-world titles of 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list reflects the writer's views and is not in any particular order of ranking.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan