Five Open-World games everyone must play

Open-world games simply mean a player gets to roam freely through a virtual world, exploring its vastness and beauty. It emphasizes nonlinear gameplay by giving various possibilities to approach a particular objective in real-time.

Open-world games provide a simulated reality allowing players to build their character and progress according to their own pace. Often, there is no end to the game, although the main storyline might have one. Side missions and quests are also a part of open-world games.

It’s the year 2021, and by now, there are a ton of open-world games across multiple platforms. It can be either single-player or multiplayer, depending upon the player’s preference.

Five most enjoyable Open-World games

1) THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Released in 2015, this action role-playing open-world game is the third installment of the Witcher franchise. It features third-person perspective gameplay in a fictional fantasy world based on Slavonic Mythology (religious practices of Slavs before Christianisation).

The game is a huge virtual playground allowing players to hunt monsters, investigate murders, craft magical items, looting bandit camps, and whatnot. A perfect balance of narration and combat makes it one of the best open-world games in the market.

2) RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia

This 2018 action-adventure open-world game is the second installment of the Red Dead series. The game took place in 1899 during the decline of the Wild West days when Arthur and his gang were forced to flee Blackwater to find salvage. Both first and third-person perspectives are available.

The amount of exploration served by RDR2 goes beyond just hunting. Its sheer variety of choices with countless activities throughout the Wild West, the story of Dutch Van Der Linde losing his gang, easily making this game one of the best open-world games.

3) MINECRAFT

Developer: Mojang Studios

Publisher: Mojang Studios

Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux

One of the most popular open-world sandbox games in the market allows players to explore a blocky, procedurally generated 3D world with virtually infinite terrain. Players may discover and extract raw materials, craft tools, items, and build structures or earthworks. The game has two modes - Creative and Survival.

While the first mode allows players to show their endless creativity, the second mode serves the survival of the smartest kind of gameplay. It’s available in both single-player and multiplayer. The versatility of Minecraft easily makes it one of the most desirable open-world games among a wide range of age groups globally.

4) GRAND THEFT AUTO 5

Developer: Rockstar North

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

The 2013 action-adventure open-world game by Rockstar is the seventh installment of the cannon Grand Theft Auto Series. The game is set within a fictional state of San Andreas, based in Southern California. The story follows three protagonists - Michael, Franklin, and Trevor - who commit heists under pressure from a corrupt government agency and powerful criminals.

This game puts great attention to detail, has immersive missions with good NPCs and good side missions. It also shows the diversity along the outskirts along with promising character developments. GTA V is easily one of the best open-world games at the moment.

5) GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4 and PS5

Released last year, this action-adventure open-world game is visually stunning and equally immersive. The game shows a Feudal Japan in the year 1247, with no visible waypoints on the HUD. It is played from a third-person perspective.

The game allows players to experience a big samurai-themed world with stunning art visuals. A perfect blend of combat and narration makes this game one of the best open-world titles of the decade.

Some other honorable mentions:

God Of War

The Elder Scroll’s: Skyrim

Mafia Definitive Edition

No Man’s Sky

Far Cry Series

