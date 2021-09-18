Top 5 open-world games like GTA 5 that came out in 2021

Back in the early 2000s, when the open-world genre wasn't that big, Rockstar games revolutionized the genre with the release of GTA 3. After its release, many developers took direct inspiration from the GTA games to make their own open-world franchises.

Fast forward to 2021, multiple open world games have been released that are similar to GTA 5 in many aspects of the open-world gaming system. Here are some of the best open-world games like GTA 5 released in 2021.

Open-world games like GTA 5 that came out in 2021

Open-world games like GTA have become part of gaming in the past two console generations. Many AAA studios have started their own open-world franchises or made newer entries in their long-running franchise's open-world games.

Here are 5 open-world games similar to GTA 5 that have already been released, or will be releasing, in 2021.

1) Far Cry 6

Ubisoft's massive first-person open-world franchise is coming back in 2021, this time with Antón Castillo played by Giancarlo Esposito, taking the helm as the newest villain in the series.

The Far Cry franchise always drops the player in a huge open-world map infested with hostiles, and the player has to slowly clear the map of these hostiles to face off against the main antagonist.

Far Cry 6 is set in the Cuban city of Yara, which is under the oppressive dictatorship of an antagonist only known as "El Presidente."

Far Cry 6 releases October 7 on PS4,PS5,Xbox One, Xbox series X and PC.

2) Dying Light 2

Dying Light is a mix of GTA with zombies and some Mirror's Edge parkour.

Techland's open-world survival game was released to mixed reviews, with many praising the gameplay but unhappy with its somewhat cliched story. But the game still has a massive fanbase that were excited when the sequel was announced.

Dying Light 2 comes out on December 7 on PS4,PS5,Xbox One, Xbox series X and PC.

3) Forza Horizon 5

Players that enjoy driving in GTA 5 will love the Forza games for sure. Forza Horizon 5 takes us to the country of Mexico, where the map lets players drive on sand dunes, rainforests and snow-capped peaks in a ride of their choice.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 9 on PS4,PS5,Xbox One, Xbox series X, PC and mobile devices via Xbox Cloud gaming.

4) Biomutant

Biomutant is an action-adventure open-world game developed by THQ Nordic.

The game is set in a world taken over by animals and it is up to the player to save the world by stopping a poison from spreading.

Biomutant released on May 25 to mixed reviews, with many people finding the combat too simplistic.

5) Elden Ring

Elden Ring is the first time From Software has ventured into the open-world genre. The game gained a massive following after it was revealed that Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin was behind the lore of the game along with game director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The gameplay looks like a mix between Dark Souls and Sekiro with some new elements like a horse for traversal.

Elden Ring comes out at the end of 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

