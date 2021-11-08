×
Elden Ring specs and compatibility for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC revealed

Elden Ring specs and compatibility (Image by Bandai Namco)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Nov 08, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Elden Ring, the highly anticipated title from the souls series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin, is all set to be released in February 2022. Players take on the role of Tarnished to become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between, guided by the power of the Elden Ring.

After months of speculation, Elden Ring recently showcased 15 minutes of long deep dive gameplay. From the Chaos Blade's successor to changing the plunging attack mechanics of Dark Souls, the preview showcased many interesting gameplay elements.

Comparing the performance of Elden Ring on various platforms

Developed by Fromsoftware and published by Bandai Namco, Elden Ring is all set to be released on 25 February 2022. The game will be released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Bandai Namco recently revealed the targeted specs for each system with HDR and ray tracing support. However, it should be mentioned that 4K and HDR require a compatible display, and ray tracing on PC requires a compatible graphics card.

Time hastens on, friend. There is no fitter moment than now.Pre-order #ELDENRING: eldenring.com https://t.co/h2Umcp5IH3

PC

  • Maximum Resolution: Up to 3840 x 2160 P
  • Framerate: Up to 60 FPS
  • HDR: Supported
  • Ray tracing (via patch): Supported

PlayStation 4

  • Maximum Resolution: Up to 1920 x 1080 P
  • Framerate: Up to 30 FPS
  • HDR: Supported
  • Ray tracing (via patch): Unsupported

PlayStation 4 Pro

  • Maximum Resolution: Up to 3200 x 1800 P (With Checkerboard)
  • Framerate: Up to 30 FPS
  • HDR: Supported
  • Ray tracing (via patch): Unsupported

PlayStation 5

  • Maximum Resolution: Up to 3840 x 2160 P
  • Framerate: Up to 60 FPS (with Performance mode)
  • HDR: Supported
  • Ray tracing (via patch): Supported

Xbox One

  • Maximum Resolution: Up to 1600 x 900 P
  • Framerate: Up to 30 FPS
  • HDR: Unsupported
  • Ray tracing (via patch): Unsupported

Xbox One S

  • Maximum Resolution: Up to 1600 x 900 P
  • Framerate: Up to 30 FPS
  • HDR: Supported
  • Ray tracing (via patch): Unsupported

Xbox One X

  • Maximum Resolution: Up to 3840 x 2160 P
  • Framerate: Up to 30 FPS
  • HDR: Supported
  • Ray tracing (via patch): Unsupported

Xbox Series S

  • Maximum Resolution:
  • Framerate: Up to 60 FPS (With Performance Mode)
  • HDR: Supported
  • Ray tracing (via patch): Unsupported

Xbox Series X

  • Maximum Resolution: Up to 3840 x 2160 P
  • Framerate: Up to 60 FPS (With Performance Mode)
  • HDR: Supported
  • Ray tracing (via patch): Supported

Edited by Siddharth Satish
