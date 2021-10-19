With Elden Ring delayed to February 2022, the month seems to be gamers’ paradise

FormSoftware’s hotly-anticipated title Elden Ring recently got delayed by a month, to February 2022. With this delay, the game joins many other titles.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many titles got delayed into 2022, such as Gotham Knights, God of War Ragnarok, etc. Some might claim that February 2022 is going to be overcrowded with games. But considering the positive side, the month will be a gamer’s paradise, be it consoles or PC.

The delay will allow Elden Ring to join many other games, including Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Saints Row, etc.

Let's take a look at some of the titles confirmed for February 2022, including Elden Ring

1) Dying Light 2

Developer - Techland

Release Date - February 4

Dying Light 2 is an upcoming survival horror filled with action, and the franchise is famous for its parkour mechanics. It is set in a zombie apocalyptic-themed world where players can enjoy an open-world environment hunting down the man-eaters.

It will be set 20 years after the first installment featuring a new protagonist with impressive parkour skills. Mechanics are very similar to the previous game but way more smooth and polished.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Developer - Guerilla Games

Release Date - February 18

Sony Interactive Entertainment is coming up with Horizon Zero Dawn’s open-world sequel in February 2022. The game will also be played from a third-person perspective, featuring Aloy on her journey to the Forbidden West.

Compared to the first installment, the new game will feature a larger map filled with secrets. The sequel will be unique since it will add underwater exploration, enhanced melee combat, revamped climbing mechanics, and improved transversal options.

3) Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Developer - Bungie

Release Date - February 22

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be a significant expansion for Destiny 2, releasing in February 2022. This is the sixth expansion and fifth year of extended content for the first-person looter shooter.

The new expansion will revolve around an antagonist of the original Destiny’s first major expansion. New content will be added to the game, including new missions, new PvE locations, new PvP maps, new gear and weaponry, and a new raid. Four planned seasons will be released throughout the year as usual.

4) Sifu

Developer - Sloclap

Release Date - February 22

Sifu is an upcoming Kung Fu action-adventure game in February 2022. Players are going to control a Kung Fu student from a third-person perspective. The student is on a mission to hunt down a group of assassins responsible for its family tragedy.

The February 2022-release will feature over 150 attacks with multiple combo support. These combos might give players additional tactical advantages to knock down the enemies. All the characters will have a “structural gauge”, making them vulnerable to finishers.

5) Saints Row

Developer - Volition

Release Date - February 25

With its new Saints Row game on February 2022, Deep Silver will serve as a reboot of the original series. It is going to be an action-adventure game set in a fictional city based in the American southwest.

The city is under the control of three criminal gangs, and the protagonist assembles a new team to seize power from the criminal gangs. The city featured will be broken down into nine districts, and the players have to take control of all of them, granting them benefits.

6) Elden Ring

Developer - Volition

Release Date - February 25

Elden Ring is an upcoming souls-like game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It has become one of the most anticipated games since its reveal in 2019.

Elden Ring is a new type of souls game featuring elements similar to the previous Souls series. The game has been delayed to February 25, 2022, due to exceeded expectations from its depth and strategic freedom. The publisher announced a closed network test for Elden Ring in November.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING Important message:ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.The #ELDENRING Team Important message:ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.The #ELDENRING Team

Apart from the games mentioned, The King of Fighters XV will also release in February 2022. Except for Horzion Forbidden West being a PlayStation exclusive, other games will be released on PC and Xbox consoles.

