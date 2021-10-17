Gotham Knights Trailer at DC FanDome introduces the Court of Owls and the Talons

A brand new trailer for the upcoming Gotham Knights has been revealed at the DC FanDome and has left the fans excited.

Gotham Knights is an upcoming action role-playing game based on the DC Comics character Batman and his sidekicks. Developed by WB Games Montréal, the game will be released in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The story is set in the period of decline of Gotham City after Batman’s death. Players control the supporting characters of Batman - Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. The sidekicks reunite after going their separate ways to restore justice in Gotham.

Gotham Knight trailer sets up the story and pits the Bat-family against the Court of Owls

Gotham Knights, published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, gets revealed at the DC FanDome, creating a buzz among fans. WB Games Montréal has previously revolutionized the superhero video game genre with Batman: Arkham Origins. They are looking to do the same with their upcoming release, Gotham Knights.

Batman and Jim Gordon failed to take control of Gotham City, and now the supporting characters will take up the mantle. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood unite to fight the Court of Owls, a secret criminal society taking control of Gotham.

While no gameplay has been revealed, the trailer does give the players an idea of what’s going on in the city of Gotham. Nightwing thinks Court of Owls is a myth and goes to meet Penguin to get an idea about the society. Penguin warns the Knights about the society pulling everyone’s strings and keeping an eye on every individual in Gotham City.

Also Read

The creepy soundtrack sets a perfect tone for the atmosphere of the current situation in Gotham. The Knights are fighting the Court of Owls to bring justice as Batman and Commissioner Gordon are dead. The head of the society used to be a part of the secret assassin organization, League of Shadows. He used to work closely with Ra’s Al Ghul. The Penguins warn the Knights that there is no coming back from the rabbit hole they are going into.

Gotham Knight is all set to be released in 2022, with the Steam store page going live recently. Hopefully, the release date of Gotham Knight will be announced soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar