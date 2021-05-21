What to expect from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment at E3 2021?

Following the cancelation of E3 last year due to the global pandemic, all eyes fall on this year’s digital convention as Warner Bros. (WB) looks to leave an impression at E3 2021.

Due to the first-ever cancelation last year, various game developers have announced several titles that should have featured in E3 2020. The same goes for WB, as they have reportedly announced a handful of their titles will be released within the next two years.

Thanks to the adaptation of an online format this year, E3 2021 is set to happen with as minimal interruptions as possible. As developers pour in on a daily basis, there are already a huge number of games that use some face-time this June or even set out some much-needed update on their development.

Considering the number of premium titles under WB’s banner, fans are set to receive a treat at E3 2021.

What to expect from WB at E3 2021?

Among the several games Warner Bros. is working on, the most noteworthy of them all are-

Gotham Knights

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Back 4 Blood

Hogwarts Legacy

Gotham Knights (Image via Warner Bros.)

Gotham Knights is set in the grim timeline following Batman's death as Gotham City falls into chaos. The game features Batman’s proteges, Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing and Robin, as they go up against an all-time favorite antagonist, Mr. Freeze, as well as the Court of Owls.

Gotham Knights was first announced last year during the showcase of the DC FanDome. While fans of the Batman series expect a similar bonding to the Arkham series, Batman’s death does raise some eyebrows as to how familiar they will be with the upcoming game design.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (Image via Warner Bros.)

Following the announcements in the DC FanDome, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has gone an extra mile to catch some vigilant eyes. Following the great success of the live-action movies based on characters of the Suicide Squad, especially characters like Harley Quinn and Deadshot, the mainly chaotic bunch called the Suicide Squad has gained fame over time.

Rather than the usual hero drama, this time, WB made sure to change the whole setting completely. While it plays out in the same storyline following the Batman: Arkham Series, the twist to the story really adds a different flavor to it.

According to the trailer, the players are to participate in an action-packed adventure as the playable characters are all anti-heroes at best, and the main antagonist being the mighty Superman himself, though under Brainiac’s influence.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood (Image via Warner Bros.)

Back 4 Blood is an upcoming multiplayer FPS game being developed by Turtle Rock Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Turtle Rock Studios is well-known for their previous work with Left 4 Dead and Evolve.

Black 4 Blood brings four-player coop gameplay as well as a four-on-four PvP mode mainly focused on the multiplayer elements. The game is set to be the spiritual successor to the original Left 4 Dead series, featuring widely similar gameplay mechanics. With its recently delayed release date, E3 2021 is set to be the best stage for an announcement to be made on the whereabouts of the game by Warner Bros.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros.)

One of WB's most anticipated games for E3 2021 is Hogwarts Legacy, slated for a 2022 release. While using the original Harry Potter stories as the foundation of the game design, Hogwarts Legacy is most likely to brush off any notion of influence on the main-story lore. While the predecessors of this franchise have mostly been following the books and movies, they failed to project a sense of uniqueness.

With the newly introduced RPG mechanics with the existing lore of Hogwarts, Warner Bros. wants to secure a future for further games in this franchise. Apart from the fact that this game takes place in the early 1800s, where the players have to dive deep into the castle Hagowarts, not much else has been announced.

Additional information

After last year’s cancelation, fans have been waiting eagerly for this year’s E3 expo as Warner Bros. is set to release its most anticipated games at E3 2021. Apart from the new line of games to come, WB is also working on Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall, the newest addition to the Injustice series.

With the platform already created through the DC FanDome last year, WB is set to catch some attention from fans as they announce new releases in the upcoming E3 2021.