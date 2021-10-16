How to watch DC FanDome? Release date, air time, and all about the mega event

Detective Comics is hosting its second global fan event known as the DC FanDome. After last year’s successful virtual maiden event, the entertainment giant is all set to bring new announcements and trailers for upcoming films and series to fans.

While DC did not confirm the announcements and footage they will bring to the event, earlier promos of the DC FanDome gave fans a tease of possible upcoming films, TV series, and games featured on October 16.

Amongst the content teased, Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson seems to be the most hyped. Other footage may include Aquaman 2, Shazam 2, The Flash, Peacemaker, and, of course, Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam, amongst a plethora of others.

How and when to watch DC FanDome?

DC FanDome is a one-day virtual event that will be available to watch live on official DC pages on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and even Twitch. The event’s official website will also simultaneously live stream the entire event on October 16.

The event will start at 10:00 AM PT, or 12:00 PM Central, 6:00 PM BST, and 10:30 PM IST. Creating a notification on DC’s official YouTube stream waitlist is the best way to be prepared to watch the DC FanDome in local time.

How long will the DC FanDome 2021 be?

According to the event’s official website, this year’s DC FanDome will be approximately 4 hours long. However, it could tip beyond the 4-hour mark like last year’s event. Select parts of the event (excluding trailers, first looks, and other promos) will be available to watch later on DCFanDome.com until October 30.

What is it expected to be announced?

Director Matt Reeves has already announced that The Batman (2022) is confirmed to have a second trailer showcased during the event. While James Gunn’s Peacemaker will also have a proper trailer of around 2-minutes or more for the upcoming HBO Max series.

Furthermore, Dwayne Johnson is expected to have a first look at his upcoming DCEU film Black Adam showcased during the event. Speaking of Black Adam, Shazam’s sequel will also have a first look tease for the film.

Other highly anticipated projects include The Flash, which features Ezra Miller’s Flash with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s respective versions of Batman. Meanwhile, the highly controversial upcoming DCEU film Aquaman will also have its own panel.

More details will be announced for upcoming HBO Max X DCEU projects like Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Black Canary, Val-Zod, and potentially Zatanna, amongst others.

For viewers native to non-English speaking locations, the Livestream will be subtitled into 12 languages, including - Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

Furthermore, although the content is expected not to have extreme violence or obscenities, the footage shown is expected to be PG13. However, DC has launched a separate website to stream DC FanDome 2021 to children, providing a safe viewing experience.

