DC Films and Shows in 2021 and beyond? Complete list of DCEU movies, HBO Max-series, and more  

Warner Bros. (and DC) was the first major studio to embrace streaming platform releases amidst 2020’s COVID-imposed lockdowns. Last year, the studio released its catalog of highly anticipated movies on the same day as their theatrical release. These included “Wonder Woman: 1984,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Godzilla Vs Kong,” and “‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

In early December of 2020, WB announced that they would be releasing their 2021 lineup of movies for a 31-day streaming window. Following this, they will be exclusively available in theaters until they return to streaming and VOD platforms.

With the Snyder-verse not being continued, WB is proceeding with standalone DC movies with no apparent connection to the central cinematic universe of the DCEU. However, this may change with the upcoming “Flash” movie based on “Flashpoint Paradox.”

The new film would seemingly result in Flash opening up connections to the DC films’ multiverse.

Upcoming Detective Comics Extended Universe (DCEU) Movies in 2021 and beyond.

The Suicide Squad

This movie is the continuation of David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad (2016).” The upcoming adaptation is directed by James Gunn (of MCU’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies).

“The Suicide Squad” will feature characters like “Peacemaker (played by John Cena),” “Bloodsport (played by Idris Elba),” and “King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone).”

"The Suicide Squad" cast. (Image via: Warner Bros. / DC)

Other cast members include Margot Robbie (as Harley Quinzel), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Viola Davis (Amanda Walker), and more.

Release date: August 5, 2021

The Batman

Robert Pattinson will don the coveted role of Gotham's caped crusader in the standalone “The Batman (2022)’ directed by Matt Reeves. The film will presumably feature Paul Dano’s Riddler as the main antagonist and Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot (AKA The Penguin).

Other cast members include Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/ Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), and Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon). “The Batman” will not be set in the DCEU.

Release date: March 4, 2022.

Black Adam

This movie of the iconic DC villain will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “Black Adam” is also expected to introduce “The Justice Society of America” into the DCEU.

Dwayne Johnson (playing Teth-Adam / Black Adam) will be accompanied by Noah Centino (Atom Smasher) and Pierce Brosnan (Dr Fate).

Release date: July 29, 2022.

The Flash

We’re seeing double 👀 Check out these new images from #TheFlash set. Is Barry meeting himself from an alternate timeline? #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/QGcAYOrGuj — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 19, 2021

The movie will see Erza Miller returning to the titular role and will be directed by Andrés Muschietti (of “It” fame). “The Flash” is based on the famed 2011 comic book event, “Flashpoint.”

It will also have Ben Affleck reprising his role as Batman (from Snyder-verse), while Michael Keaton will return as Batman (from Tim Burton’s series). The movie will also feature Sasha Calle’s “Supergirl.”

Release Date: November 4, 2022.

Aquaman 2

The sequel to the 2018 hit “Aquaman” is currently in production. The movie will have James Wan returning as the director, along with most of the main cast, which includes Jason Momoa playing the titular role of Aquaman (Arthur Curry) while Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reprise their roles as Orm and Black Manta respectively.

The controversial Amber Heard is also slated to return as Mera.

Release Date: December 16, 2022.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

“Shazam” (Billy Batson) is slated to return in the upcoming sequel titled “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.” The film is currently being shot, with David F. Sandberg returning as the director. Zachary Levi is also reprising the role of the titular character in the sequel, along with most of the main cast returning to their original characters in “Shazam 2.”

The movie will also feature Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the villains Hespera and Kalypso.

Release Date: June 2, 2023.

Batgirl (HBO Max movie)

I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl ! I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got! 🦇💜✨ https://t.co/muq9GuVVk6 — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) July 21, 2021

Last week, it was rumored that Warner Bros. and DC Films had been screen-testing actresses for the HBO max “Batgirl” movie. On July 21, “The Wrap” confirmed that Leslie Grace would be portraying the titular hero, Barbara Gordon.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (of 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life”) will be directing this film, while Cristina Hodson (of 2020’s “Birds of Prey” fame) will be writing it.

Release date: To be announced.

Upcoming DC HBO Max Shows in 2021 and beyond:

Titans Season 3

The series will premiere on HBO Max on August 12, 2021. New episodes will air weekly, and the series will have its finale on October 21, 2021.

Furthermore, season 3 will showcase Jason Todd’s transition from Robin to Red Hood.

Release date: August 12, 2021.

Peacemaker (HBO Max series)

“The Suicide Squad” will also spawn an HBO Max series about Peacemaker, starring John Cena (of WWE fame). The series will be part of the DCEU and is slated to be directed by James Gunn as well.

No release date has been officially confirmed for the “Peacemaker” series.

Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) - HBO Max series

Matt Reeves's #TheBatman is getting a spinoff series on HBO Max.



From Reeves and 'Boardwalk Empire' creator Terence Winter, the show will be set in the Gotham police department and, "will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City." pic.twitter.com/oVFudEb1dD — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 10, 2020

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman (2022)” will spin off into an HBO Max series about Gotham City’s Police Department. The series is expected to follow the story of Jim Gordon (played by Jeffrey Wright).

Release date: To be announced.

Other DC projects include animated films like DC’s League Of Super-Pets (May 20, 2022) and Injustice. While the upcoming TV shows in development include Gotham Knights, Green Lantern, Superman & Lois Season 2, and Zatanna, amongst a few.

