Shazam: Fury of the Gods: David. F. Sandberg reveals exclusive first look at Shazam Family, and fans can't get enough of it

In the first week of June, Zachary Levi's Shazam was photographed on the set of the "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," showcasing his new Shazam suit. The famed red costume with a dash of yellow lightning was updated to have more textures, definitions, and accent colors.

Recently there were leaks of set pictures from the upcoming 'The Flash' movie, featuring Erza Miller's Barry Allen, Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne and Sasha Calle's Supergirl (Lara Kent) costume.

When it rains, it pours 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/0kHA95Etwh — Nick Nocera (@nnocera2580) June 20, 2021

David F. Sandberg, to get ahead of the leaks, shared a first look of the Shazam family and a funny, self-aware teaser featuring Zachary Levi as Shazam.

Just as 'The Flash' movie's Supergirl look and Keaton's Bruce Wayne look were trending on social media, the Shazam family look released by Sandberg also 'stole the thunder (pun intended).'

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

Director of Shazam and its sequel shares first look at Shazam Family's updated costumes

The design showcases a honeycomb-ish patterned texture with a more subdued shade of gold for the Shazam 'lightning' emblem.

There is more definition and another shade of darker red as an accent color. The design for their belts has also been updated but carries a similar style for the entire Shazam family. Moreover, while Levi's Shazam suit has golden cuffs, the rest of the family has silver cuffs.

The Shazam family looks revealed an interesting change from the previous film. Now, most of the family characters are played by separate actors and actresses for their default child self and their 'Super' self.

Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman! https://t.co/suaG3vaEZw — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

However, Grace Fulton is playing both for her character, Mary Bromfield. This is evident because Mary is the oldest member. Michelle Borth played 'Super Mary' in the previous film.

Here's how fans are reacting to the first look of the Shazam family.

the shazam suit upgrade is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/3zQIU1rJjS — ً (@furyofthegod) June 21, 2021

How it started How its going#Shazam pic.twitter.com/ahmoObRS0v — Alex Lobo needs ☕️ (@GeekLawGrad) June 21, 2021

Just waking up in the morning, gotta thank God. New Shazam back stage pic. Looks clean. pic.twitter.com/af18fPHGJ7 — TASK the Ol' Nerdy Bastard #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) June 21, 2021

The new Shazam suit chest bolts still light up lets ggooooooo pic.twitter.com/eLZoaW9LBI — Mathew Matangi (@MathewMatangi) June 21, 2021

I like that @ponysmasher put that darker snyder mode filter on it!!#Shazam pic.twitter.com/p6qApxU9sA — Hal Jordan-Green Lantern (@KenobiLinkap) June 21, 2021

These tweets from fans prove that the new looks are being well-received.

Other news about the film:

Lucy Liu (left) and Helen Mirren (right). Image via: IMDB

Director Sandberg has confirmed that Dame Helen Mirren (of Fast and Furious 9 fame) and Lucy Liu (of Kill Bill fame) will be playing the antagonist of the film. They have been cast as daughters of Atlas (Mirren as Hespera, and Liu as Kalypso). Singer and actress Rachel Zeglar is also reportedly playing another daughter of Atlas.

David F. Sandberg has also confirmed on an Instagram Q&A session that Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will not be in the film. However, Henry Cavill is expected to show up in either 'Shazam 2' or the 'Black Adam' film, both of which are being filmed right now (as of June 2021).

On June 4th, Cavill shared photos of him traveling to the USA in a private jet. Now, this can only be arranged by a big-shot studio for actual filming reasons.

Confirmed Main Cast (as of yet):

Shazam - Zachary Levi

Billy Batson - Asher Angel

Freddy Freeman - Jack Dylan Grazer

Super Hero Freddy - Adam Brody

Darla Dudley - Faithe Herman

Super Hero Darla - Meagan Good

Mary Bromfield/ Super Hero Mary - Grace Fulton

Eugene Choi - Ian Chen

Super Hero Eugene - Ross Butler

Pedro Peña - Jovan Armand

Super Hero Pedro - D.J. Cotrona

Hespera - Helen Mirren

Kalypso - Lucy Liu

Unkown - Rachel Ziglar

After the mediocre success of the first film, Shazam (2019), the pressure was on for David F. Sandberg to up the ante with the sequel. With these first looks and the rumored set of villains, the movie is shaping up to meet several expectations.

