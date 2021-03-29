The Rock reveals new release date for his DC Comics 'Black Adam' movie

DC Comics' "Black Adam", starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has a new release date. It will arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, "Black Adam" was initially scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021. That date was pushed back due to the delays in the film's shooting schedule.

The Rock tweeted the following message from Time Square in New York City, making the big announcement.

"A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself. BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. #BlackAdam #ManInBlack @blackadammovie"

This movie marks the first time the former multi-time WWE Champion will portray a hero (or villain, depending on who you ask) for DC or Marvel on the big screen. Johnson is a big get for DC as it continues to try and catch up with Marvel Studios' box office success, which has shattered records since 2008.

The Rock will follow in John Cena's footsteps, as the leader of the Cenation will make his DC Comics movie debut this August as The Peacemaker in "The Suicide Squad".

The Rock's "Black Adam" film is one of four DC Comics movies scheduled for release in 2022

"Black Adam" movie credit of DC Comics

"Black Adam" moving into 2022 puts The Rock's DC Comics film in the same calendar year as three other buzzworthy moves from DC. Warner Bros has never released more than two DC movies in one year before this point.

DC Comics 2022 movie schedule is as follows:

The Batman - March 4

Black Adam - July 29

The Flash - November 4

Aquaman 2 - December 16

If you can't get enough comic book movies, there are going to be plenty in 2022. Marvel is currently scheduled to release five films in 2022, giving comic book fans the most crowded year of comic book movies ever.

Marvel Studios' 2022 movie schedule is as follows:

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" - March 25

"Thor: Love and Thunder" - May 6

"Black Panther 2" - July 8

"Captain Marvel 2" - November 11

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" - Unannounced 2022 date

How will The Rock fair in the comic book movie genre in 2022? Only time will tell.

Are you excited to see The Rock as Black Adam in 2022?