"Zack Snyder is a legend": Director weighs in on Catwoman x Batman "eating out" controversy by sharing NSFW tweet

Amid rising dissent over the recent Batman x Catwoman controversy, who better than Zack Snyder to teach DC a thing or two about creative freedom and artistic expression?

The Justice League director recently gave a strong vote in favor of possibly portraying Batman's intimate trysts on-screen with a cheeky tweet that has set tongues wagging worldwide.

Simply captioning the picture with the symbolic "Canon" phrase, Zack Snyder's NSFW image of Batman going down on Catwoman against the backdrop of the Gotham skyline seems to be heading towards achieving "cult status." Fans are going ga-ga over the director's gloriously unabashed clap back.

Memes galore as Zack Snyder's NSFW Batman x Catwoman "Canon" tweet takes Twitter by storm

The Executive Producers of HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series recently created a massive stir online with their decision to clamp down on an intimate scene between Batman and Catwoman.

Harley Quinn co-showrunner Justin Halpern recently opened up about how a certain explicit scene between Batman and Catwoman was deemed a strict no-no by the higher-ups at DC.

The reasoning behind the decision above was as follows:

"It's incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters considered villains because you have so much more leeway. A perfect example of that is in this third season of Harley [when] we had a moment when Batman went down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.' So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'"

Apart from exposing an incredible sense of conservativeness when it comes to superheroes, the revelation also ended up becoming the subject of numerous jokes and memes online.

Expanding upon the same was Zack Snyder's recent tweet, which once again opened the floodgates to a barrage of memes:

zack snyder posting very graphic and well painted art of batman eating catwoman out just sold me on his cut of the justice league — Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) June 18, 2021

zack snyder really said release the p**** cut i’m- pic.twitter.com/0DkWMJk7wH — ♕ viola davis stan account ♕ (@darlasdudley) June 18, 2021

Zack you legend, you maniac, you absolute masterclass. pic.twitter.com/sHWmTSMErf — Bennett (Let's #RestoreTheSnyderVerse) (@TheSifuAbides) June 18, 2021

Virgin WB/DC vs the Chad Zack Snyder pic.twitter.com/OGv5T58Hso — 🪐 (@boomborks) June 18, 2021

Taking a leaf out of Val Kilmer's page, the 55-year-old's recent tweet has already garnered a significant amount of traction online, with a whopping 100K plus likes and 20K retweets so far.

And with the debate surrounding superheroes and "appropriate" sexuality showing no signs of abating just yet, Zack Snyder seems to have added a fresh spin with his recent NSFW tweet that continues to receive adulation from his legion of fans online.

