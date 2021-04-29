RestoreTheSnyderVerse: Zack Snyder's Justice League hits Number 1 on UK official chart with massive digital downloads

It’s another day of DC fans rallying to the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign. However, Warner Bros. continues to say otherwise with its plans for DC Films.
Zack Snyder's Justice League is making news for bagging the top spot on the UK official chart after receiving over 9,000 sales over digital downloads.
Even with its roaring popularity, Warner Bros. isn't planning on continuing with the SnyderVerse universe, which has led to the rising of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement.
Fans downvote new Joss Whedon version of Justice League trailer
Twitter began firing up with tweets from the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement after Warner Bros. released a new 4K trailer for Justice League.
But the catch – the studio decided to release footage from the Joss Whedon version of the film rather than the Snyder cut of Justice League.
Fans haven't shied away from showing their disgust at the new Justice League trailer after its dislike ratio was proportionately higher compared to its likes.
DC fans trend #RestoreTheSnyderVerse after Warner Bros. releases Joss Whedon’s Justice League trailer
For the uninitiated – DC fans have long campaigned for the Snyder cut – to restore the true vision of director Zack Snyder.
The movement began after the Justice League theatrical cut released under the supervision of Whedon in 2017 did no justice to the true vision set forth by Snyder.
After years of campaigning, a four-hour director’s cut of Justice League was released on HBO Max.
Unfortunately, even with the release of the director’s cut, Warner Bros. is yet to embrace or restore the SnyderVerse.
The internet, as usual, is flaming up, with many choosing to drop the HBO Max service altogether.
Others have decided to do their part to increase the watch numbers but nonetheless – there’s no stopping the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement from trending on Twitter all over again.
But some also stuck with the #CancelHBOMax trend on Twitter.
One DC fan pointed out the new Justice League 4k trailer dissapointing the fandom.
Zack Snyder's Justice League opening weekend numbers falls short on HBO Max
It should be noted that Warner Bros. has decided to stick with Whedon’s version of Justice League as canon for the DC Cinematic Universe. Its result is the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement.
So far, the theatrical cut has massively failed with the critics, while Zack Snyder’s Justice League has had an RT score above 70%, with many film critics praising the DC film.
The Snyder cut also hasn’t been great with its watch time numbers. A new report reveals that Zack Snyder’s Justice League fell short in opening weekends compared to Godzilla vs Kong, Wonder Woman 1984, and Mortal Kombat.
It’s still a mystery if Warner Bros. has any plans up its sleeve to restore the SnyderVerse campaign.