RestoreTheSnyderVerse: Zack Snyder's Justice League hits Number 1 on UK official chart with massive digital downloads

It’s another day of DC fans rallying to the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign. However, Warner Bros. continues to say otherwise with its plans for DC Films.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is making news for bagging the top spot on the UK official chart after receiving over 9,000 sales over digital downloads.

Even with its roaring popularity, Warner Bros. isn't planning on continuing with the SnyderVerse universe, which has led to the rising of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement.

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse (Zack Snyder's Justice League on the rank chart - Image via UK Official Chart)

Fans downvote new Joss Whedon version of Justice League trailer

I love a well deserved ratio 👏 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Qso5S9RXVC — RestoreTheSnyderVerse 🤞Ω 1.5 Million Club. (@RestoreSnyder) April 28, 2021

Twitter began firing up with tweets from the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement after Warner Bros. released a new 4K trailer for Justice League.

But the catch – the studio decided to release footage from the Joss Whedon version of the film rather than the Snyder cut of Justice League.

Fans haven't shied away from showing their disgust at the new Justice League trailer after its dislike ratio was proportionately higher compared to its likes.

DC fans trend #RestoreTheSnyderVerse after Warner Bros. releases Joss Whedon’s Justice League trailer

For the uninitiated – DC fans have long campaigned for the Snyder cut – to restore the true vision of director Zack Snyder.

The movement began after the Justice League theatrical cut released under the supervision of Whedon in 2017 did no justice to the true vision set forth by Snyder.

After years of campaigning, a four-hour director’s cut of Justice League was released on HBO Max.

Unfortunately, even with the release of the director’s cut, Warner Bros. is yet to embrace or restore the SnyderVerse.

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse (Aquaman in Zack Snyder's Justice League - Image via Facebook)

The internet, as usual, is flaming up, with many choosing to drop the HBO Max service altogether.

Others have decided to do their part to increase the watch numbers but nonetheless – there’s no stopping the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement from trending on Twitter all over again.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart in the UK. The #SnyderCut lands 9,000 sales ahead of its closest competition Wonder Woman 1984. Another Massive success 🔥💪#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/RycfhmREWI — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗮 (@Itssan17) April 28, 2021

I dont need faith I KNOW the SnyderVerse will expand There is no possible way Warner Media/AT&T are not aware of the massive success ZSJL was and the massive demand there is for more content They know the snyderverse is a goldmine to exploit. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse @jasonkilar — Joe Ruiz #BatfleckSeriesOnHboMax (@Josh_Ruiz00) April 29, 2021

Anyone thinking of engaging in a #cancel HBO Max trending event is playing the short game AND is the exact opposite of what Zack wanted.



Until Zack says it’s done, I say we keep watching and tweeting positive things about #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/9tvkNgSHqm — gillis15 (@gillis15_) April 28, 2021

I agree. The foccus shouldn’t be to do a trend to cancel HBO Max. We should do a trend using #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/fwirgVoCOq — Mundo Marvel&DC (@Mundo_MarvelDC) April 28, 2021

Don't cancel HBO Max, don't delete, this Josstice League trailer is a blessing ! We gotta use it to at our advantage ! Let's dislike it and flood it with hashtags #RestoreTheSnyderVerse !!!!!! — My Isolation (He/Him) 🥰 Ratcatcher 2 era 🥰 (@ITSSLADEWILSON) April 28, 2021

Zack Snyder literally said don't cancel your HBO Max subscriptions and to continue watching ZSJL on repeat because this is the way to show your support.



What are (certain)fans doing? The exact opposite. — Julian Luis Berrios, CCMA(NHA), CBCS(NHA) (@IAmFozzitude) April 28, 2021

But some also stuck with the #CancelHBOMax trend on Twitter.

Exactly. #CancelHBOMax Lets see if over a million cancellations hurts their bottom line and changes their tune. https://t.co/r6pegRLWj0 — Kelvin (@KelvinHui86) April 28, 2021

Cancel. Hit them where it hurts. They only care about money. Also, why stay subbed? Who cares? Nothing good will come of it. Look at how they’ve treated us thus far. Cancel and show them they messed up. If you stay, they’ll keep ignoring you anyhow. #CancelHBOMax — Kelvin (@KelvinHui86) April 28, 2021

One DC fan pointed out the new Justice League 4k trailer dissapointing the fandom.

Pure genius, show the trailer 4 the worst cut of the jl and anger us, u r not going to do it #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #CancelHBOMax @hbomax @warnerbros @Truth31The pic.twitter.com/0oQTADigZe — bigh@ppy DC fan #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@yurriv4l) April 28, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League opening weekend numbers falls short on HBO Max

For a closer look, we broke it out by day (from release through opening weekend) here 👀 pic.twitter.com/Eu7UzmWPKh — Samba TV (@samba_tv) April 27, 2021

It should be noted that Warner Bros. has decided to stick with Whedon’s version of Justice League as canon for the DC Cinematic Universe. Its result is the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement.

So far, the theatrical cut has massively failed with the critics, while Zack Snyder’s Justice League has had an RT score above 70%, with many film critics praising the DC film.

The Snyder cut also hasn’t been great with its watch time numbers. A new report reveals that Zack Snyder’s Justice League fell short in opening weekends compared to Godzilla vs Kong, Wonder Woman 1984, and Mortal Kombat.

It’s still a mystery if Warner Bros. has any plans up its sleeve to restore the SnyderVerse campaign.