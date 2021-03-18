Rumors on Twitter suggest Batman might bring Justice League superheroes to Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games recently released a seasonal update for Fortnite Season 6, introducing some much-anticipated DC characters from the Justice League storyline.

Batman, one of the foremost members of the Justice League, is scheduled to arrive in Fortnite Season 6 during April 2021. He will be the protagonist of the upcoming Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series.

"It’s really expanding upon the mythology of the island and how everything works." 🌴



BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT creators unpack the new series with @HeavySan: https://t.co/n8qast3vNQ pic.twitter.com/UPPhWAyLVL — Batman (@DCBatman) March 15, 2021

With the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans are more eager than ever to see iconic superheroes like Superman and Wonder Woman in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Some of the rumors on Twitter suggest that Batman will bring his fellow superheroes through the Zero Point.

Players might get to see Justice League members soon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Daughter of a demon and wielder of darkness, the mysterious Rebirth Raven from @DCComics Teen Titans can be earned in the Battle Pass.



Level up the Battle Pass to unlock multiple magical styles!

#FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/GplV8LQczk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Following a number of rumors and speculations on Twitter, the caped crusader will not be alone in Fortnite Season 6. In fact, one of the members of the DC universe is already present on Fortnite Island.

Rebirth Raven was recently added to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass and she is found as an NPC in-game. This hints at the fact that members from the DC Universe, especially those from the Justice League storyline might come to Fortnite Season 6 soon.

The seven are a canon team in fortnite. Search it in the wiki if you're confused. I don't think they put the whole justice league as The Flash, Batman,Aquaman, and Green arrow have already released. So we are only missing Wonder Woman, and Martian Manhunter. — Burger King (@BruhLegacy) March 14, 2021

Twitter user @BruhLegacy theorized that since Flash, Green Arrow, Aquaman and Batman have already been introduced in-game, other members of the Justice League will join them soon.

He mentions that characters like Wonder Woman and Martian Manhunter will complete the DC collaboration in Fortnite Season 6.

Similarly, @TheFlexingZone provided a concept design for popular Justice League hero Cyborg on Twitter. The concept art looks exactly like the superhero and it seems to be inspired by the costume in the Teen Titans movies.

Justice League X Fortnite

❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍

TOLD YOU SEASON 6 BRINGs THE REST OF THE JUSTICE LEAGUE . We already have Batman,Aquaman,Flash, all members Of the League in fortnite. Just missing Wonder Woman, Green Lanterns, Superman ,Cyborg and Martian Man hunter. @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/B6PYcq6m5t — Alienontheblock Fortnite YT (@TheFlexingZone) March 12, 2021

Twitter user @TheRyanAston mentioned that Fortnite is a pop culture phenomenon and having a Superman outfit in-game would be brilliant for players.

Okay I'm going to engage with this seriously for a moment. If I put on a Superman costume I don't get Superman's powers. Fortnite is a party and everyone wants to dress up as their fav thing. The fact that it also allows you to do goofy stuff is part of the fun. — Ryan Aston (@TheRyanAston) March 17, 2021

Leaks before Fortnite Season 6 also suggested that there are codes in the game files that hint at Superman coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Superman coming to Fortnite leaked files shows image of a comic villain standing over Superman’s cape pic.twitter.com/x2Aj788i2B — update king (@chase44644878) March 14, 2021

Several prominent YouTubers like Ali-A also predicted that members of the Justice League like Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg might join the game later this season.

All these rumors point to an imminent DC x Fortnite collaboration that would bring superheroes from Justice League to Chapter 2 Season 6. However, there is no official confirmation from Epic Games about these rumors.

Players can expect the popularity of Zack Snyder's Justice League to directly influence the addition of these iconic superheroes to Fortnite.

With no official confirmation from the publisher, the best players can do is complete the Battle Pass challenges as the Justice League outfits might arrive as an unlockable special outfit this season.