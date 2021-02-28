How to get the "Armored Batman: Zero" outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will feature brand new versions of DC cosmetics, as a major collaboration is coming to the game next season.

Epic Games have collaborated with DC in previous seasons, bringing numerous new characters in Fortnite. The Last Laugh bundle was one of the most popular DC outfit bundles in-game, and it introduced the Joker in Fortnite.

However, that's just the tip of the iceberg as Epic is ready to launch a full-scale collaboration with the DC superheroes.

We'll also get an "Batman Zero Point Armored" skin in April! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

Batman, being the most sought-after outfit, will have a few style edits to the outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. One of them will be known as the "Armored Batman", and the focus of this article is to help players acquire this outfit in Chapter 2 Season 6.

How to get new "Armored Batman" outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite 🎉



Read about Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, including info on DC-Themed digital in-game items 👀, on the DC blog https://t.co/eSpR6GrFmk



Follow @dccomics @dcbatman @thedcnation for updates — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point arrives in comic book stores and on participating digital platforms Tuesday, April 20, 2021. These comic books will have special codes which players can use in the Fortnite Item Shop to unlock the outfits.

Some more information:



- There will be 6 different comics, which all contain codes for different cosmetics.



- If you redeem all 6 codes, you'll get the "Armored Batman Zero" skin as a reward! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

Popular data miner ShiinaBR further revealed several other details about The Batman x Fortnite mini-series. The "Armored Batman: Zero" outfit will be an unlockable skin, only available for players who purchase the comic book.

According to ShiinaBR, players will need six codes from all six books to unlock the "Armored Batman: Zero" outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Simultaneously, the new Harley Quinn outfit and Catwoman outfit won't come as style edits to their previous outfits.

People who redeem all six codes will unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit in Fortnite. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 26, 2021

Instead, they are going to be reintroduced next season with a whole new narrative. This hints at the fact that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 might feature a DC-themed battle pass with Superman, Wonder Woman, and other JL members.

Recap on the Batman X Fortnite comics thing ICYMI



- There will be 6 miniseries comics that each have a code for a different skin. The first one on April 20th is Rebirth Harley Queen



- By getting all 6, you'll be able to get the Armored Batman Zero outfit. — Frenzy - Fortnite Leaks (@FrenzyLeaks) February 26, 2021

An excerpt from the description given by DC is added to understand the context behind this collaboration.

"A crack splits the sky above Gotham City... a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from...Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As he fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he’ll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world's greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he’ll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point."

These events will setup the grand narrative for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Only time will tell how many heroes and super villain players we will get to see in this latest Fortnite collaboration. The best thing players can do is to purchase all six comic books to unlock the "Armored Batman: Zero" outfit.