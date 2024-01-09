The list of all Fortnite Marvel Skins is vast and extensive. Epic Games has been collaborating with the franchise as early as Chapter 1 Season 8. The Black Widow Outfit and Star-Lord Outfit were the first two Marvel skins to become part of the Metaverse. Once the floodgates were open and players got a taste of things, there was no looking back.

Since then, there have been numerous collaborations with Marvel. In total, as of January 2024, there are 60 skins belonging to the Marvel category in-game. The latest collaboration being Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099 which occurred in Chapter 4 Season 1. Suffice to say, it was a huge deal for the fandom. Sadly, not all Fortnite Marvel Skins are available to the public.

Some are extremely rare as they have been vaulted due to being part of the Battle Pass. Spider-Gwen, Prowler, and Doctor Strange are a few to name. Loki Laufeyson and Wolverine Zero are also vaulted as they were part of the Crew. However, most others do rotate in and out of the Item Shop from time to time.

What are the most recent Fortnite Marvel Skins? (2024)

The most recent Fortnite Marvels Skins to be added to the game are Spider-Man (Miles Morales), and Spider-Man 2099. They were introduced during Chapter 4 Season 2. Prior to them, BriteStar, Captain America - Sam Wilson, and Hulk were introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1. There have been no new Fortnite Marvels Skins added in as of Chapter 5 Season 1.

All Fortnite Marvel Skins (January 2024)

As mentioned, there are 60 Marvel Skins at the moment. Some are vaulted, while others rotate in and out of the Fortnite Item Shop ever now and then. While most can be purchased using V-Bucks, which is the in-game currency, others have to be bought using real money. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Marvel Skins as of January 2024:

Marvel Skin Name Chapter/Season Vaulted/Unvaulted Price Ant-Man Chapter 2 Season 5 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Black Panther Chapter 2 Season 5 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Black Window Outfit Chapter 1 Season 8 Unvaulted $24.99 Black Widow (Snow Suit) Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Blade Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 2,000 V-Bucks BriteStar Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,800 V-Bucks Cable Chapter 2 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Captain America Chapter 2 Season 3 Unvaulted 2,000 V-Bucks Captain America - Sam Wilson Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 2,000 V-Bucks Captain Marvel Chapter 2 Season 5 Unvaulted $24.99 Carnage Chapter 2 Season 8 Vaulted N/A Clint Barton Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Cuddlepool Chapter 2 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Daredevil Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Dark Phoenix Chapter 2 Season 8 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Deadpool Chapter 2 Season 2 Vaulted N/A Doctor Doom Chapter 2 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Doctor Strange Chapter 3 Season 2 Vaulted N/A Domino Chapter 2 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Eddie Brock Chapter 2 Season 8 Unvaulted 2,000 V-Bucks Gambit Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Gamora Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Ghost Rider Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Green Gobin Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Groot Chapter 2 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Hulk Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Iron Man Zero Chapter 3 Season 4 Unvaulted 2,000 V-Bucks Jennifer Walters Chapter 2 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Kate Bishop Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Loki Laufeyson Chapter 2 Season 7 Vaulted N/A Mary Jane Watson Chapter 3 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Mighty Thor Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 2,500 V-Bucks MJ (No Way Home) Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Moon Knight Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Mystique Chapter 2 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Nick Fury Chapter 2 Season 8 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Prowler Chapter 3 Season 2 Vaulted N/A Psylocke Chapter 2 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Ravenpool Chapter 2 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Scarlet Witch Chapter 3 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Shang-Chi Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Silver Surfer Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Spider-Gwen Chapter 3 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Spider-Man Chapter 3 Season 1 Vaulted N/A Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Chapter 4 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Spier-Man (No Way Home) Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Spider-Man 2099 Chapter 4 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Spider-Man Zero Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Storm Chapter 2 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Star-Lord Outfit Chapter 1 Season 8 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Rogue Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Taskmaster Chapter 2 Season 5 Unvaulted $24.99 Thanos Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Thor Chapter 2 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Thor Odinson Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 2,500 V-Bucks Tony Stark Chapter 2 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Venom Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 2,000 V-Bucks Wolverine Chapter 2 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Wolverine Zero Chapter 3 Season 3 Vaulted N/A X-23 Chapter 3 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks

All upcoming, leaked, and potential Marvel Skins

For the time being, there is no information about upcoming Marvel Skins. Given that Chapter 5 Season 1 has just started, it's too far too soon to say if Epic Games is planning another collaboration.

However, with the next phase of the MCU in motion, there is always a possibility for more Marvel Skins to be added in. Here is a list for all all Fortnite Marvel Skins that could potentially be introduced this year:

Marvel Skin Name Chapter/Season Echo ??? Kingpin ??? Kang The Conqueror ??? Scarlet Scarab ??? Ms. Marvel ??? Monica Rambeau ??? Madame Web ??? Adam Warlock ??? Nebula ??? Captain Carter ??? Kahhori ??? HYDRA Stomper ??? The Watcher ??? Corrupted Doctor Strange ??? Hela ???

Over the course of the season, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders will provide more information about any upcoming collaborations. If nothing else, at least one or two Fortnite Marvel Skins could be added in to the game this year. Given the long-standing partnership between Epic Games and Disney, something is surely in development.

