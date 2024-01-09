Fortnite

The list of all Fortnite Marvel Skins is vast and extensive. Epic Games has been collaborating with the franchise as early as Chapter 1 Season 8. The Black Widow Outfit and Star-Lord Outfit were the first two Marvel skins to become part of the Metaverse. Once the floodgates were open and players got a taste of things, there was no looking back.

Since then, there have been numerous collaborations with Marvel. In total, as of January 2024, there are 60 skins belonging to the Marvel category in-game. The latest collaboration being Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099 which occurred in Chapter 4 Season 1. Suffice to say, it was a huge deal for the fandom. Sadly, not all Fortnite Marvel Skins are available to the public.

Some are extremely rare as they have been vaulted due to being part of the Battle Pass. Spider-Gwen, Prowler, and Doctor Strange are a few to name. Loki Laufeyson and Wolverine Zero are also vaulted as they were part of the Crew. However, most others do rotate in and out of the Item Shop from time to time.

What are the most recent Fortnite Marvel Skins? (2024)

The most recent Fortnite Marvels Skins to be added to the game are Spider-Man (Miles Morales), and Spider-Man 2099. They were introduced during Chapter 4 Season 2. Prior to them, BriteStar, Captain America - Sam Wilson, and Hulk were introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1. There have been no new Fortnite Marvels Skins added in as of Chapter 5 Season 1.

All Fortnite Marvel Skins (January 2024)

As mentioned, there are 60 Marvel Skins at the moment. Some are vaulted, while others rotate in and out of the Fortnite Item Shop ever now and then. While most can be purchased using V-Bucks, which is the in-game currency, others have to be bought using real money. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Marvel Skins as of January 2024:

Marvel Skin NameChapter/SeasonVaulted/UnvaultedPrice
Ant-ManChapter 2 Season 5Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Black PantherChapter 2 Season 5Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Black Window OutfitChapter 1 Season 8Unvaulted$24.99
Black Widow (Snow Suit)Chapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
BladeChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted2,000 V-Bucks
BriteStarChapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted1,800 V-Bucks
CableChapter 2 Season 2Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Captain AmericaChapter 2 Season 3Unvaulted2,000 V-Bucks
Captain America - Sam WilsonChapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted2,000 V-Bucks
Captain MarvelChapter 2 Season 5Unvaulted$24.99
CarnageChapter 2 Season 8VaultedN/A
Clint BartonChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
CuddlepoolChapter 2 Season 2Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
DaredevilChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Dark PhoenixChapter 2 Season 8Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
DeadpoolChapter 2 Season 2VaultedN/A
Doctor DoomChapter 2 Season 4VaultedN/A
Doctor StrangeChapter 3 Season 2VaultedN/A
DominoChapter 2 Season 2Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Eddie BrockChapter 2 Season 8Unvaulted2,000 V-Bucks
GambitChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
GamoraChapter 2 Season 7Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Ghost RiderChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Green GobinChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
GrootChapter 2 Season 4VaultedN/A
HulkChapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Iron Man ZeroChapter 3 Season 4Unvaulted2,000 V-Bucks
Jennifer WaltersChapter 2 Season 4VaultedN/A
Kate BishopChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Loki LaufeysonChapter 2 Season 7VaultedN/A
Mary Jane WatsonChapter 3 Season 2Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Mighty ThorChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted2,500 V-Bucks
MJ (No Way Home)Chapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Moon KnightChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
MystiqueChapter 2 Season 4VaultedN/A
Nick FuryChapter 2 Season 8Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
ProwlerChapter 3 Season 2VaultedN/A
PsylockeChapter 2 Season 2Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
RavenpoolChapter 2 Season 2Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Scarlet WitchChapter 3 Season 2Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Shang-ChiChapter 2 Season 7Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Silver SurferChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-GwenChapter 3 Season 4VaultedN/A
Spider-ManChapter 3 Season 1VaultedN/A
Spider-Man (Miles Morales)Chapter 4 Season 2Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Spier-Man (No Way Home)Chapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-Man 2099Chapter 4 Season 2Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-Man ZeroChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
StormChapter 2 Season 4VaultedN/A
Star-Lord OutfitChapter 1 Season 8Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
RogueChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
TaskmasterChapter 2 Season 5Unvaulted$24.99
ThanosChapter 2 Season 7Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks
ThorChapter 2 Season 4VaultedN/A
Thor OdinsonChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted2,500 V-Bucks
Tony StarkChapter 2 Season 4VaultedN/A
VenomChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted2,000 V-Bucks
WolverineChapter 2 Season 4VaultedN/A
Wolverine ZeroChapter 3 Season 3VaultedN/A
X-23Chapter 3 Season 4Unvaulted1,500 V-Bucks

All upcoming, leaked, and potential Marvel Skins

For the time being, there is no information about upcoming Marvel Skins. Given that Chapter 5 Season 1 has just started, it's too far too soon to say if Epic Games is planning another collaboration.

However, with the next phase of the MCU in motion, there is always a possibility for more Marvel Skins to be added in. Here is a list for all all Fortnite Marvel Skins that could potentially be introduced this year:

Marvel Skin NameChapter/Season
Echo???
Kingpin???
Kang The Conqueror???
Scarlet Scarab???
Ms. Marvel???
Monica Rambeau???
Madame Web???
Adam Warlock???
Nebula???
Captain Carter???
Kahhori???
HYDRA Stomper???
The Watcher???
Corrupted Doctor Strange???
Hela???

Over the course of the season, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders will provide more information about any upcoming collaborations. If nothing else, at least one or two Fortnite Marvel Skins could be added in to the game this year. Given the long-standing partnership between Epic Games and Disney, something is surely in development.

