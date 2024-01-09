The list of all Fortnite Marvel Skins is vast and extensive. Epic Games has been collaborating with the franchise as early as Chapter 1 Season 8. The Black Widow Outfit and Star-Lord Outfit were the first two Marvel skins to become part of the Metaverse. Once the floodgates were open and players got a taste of things, there was no looking back.
Since then, there have been numerous collaborations with Marvel. In total, as of January 2024, there are 60 skins belonging to the Marvel category in-game. The latest collaboration being Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099 which occurred in Chapter 4 Season 1. Suffice to say, it was a huge deal for the fandom. Sadly, not all Fortnite Marvel Skins are available to the public.
Some are extremely rare as they have been vaulted due to being part of the Battle Pass. Spider-Gwen, Prowler, and Doctor Strange are a few to name. Loki Laufeyson and Wolverine Zero are also vaulted as they were part of the Crew. However, most others do rotate in and out of the Item Shop from time to time.
What are the most recent Fortnite Marvel Skins? (2024)
The most recent Fortnite Marvels Skins to be added to the game are Spider-Man (Miles Morales), and Spider-Man 2099. They were introduced during Chapter 4 Season 2. Prior to them, BriteStar, Captain America - Sam Wilson, and Hulk were introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1. There have been no new Fortnite Marvels Skins added in as of Chapter 5 Season 1.
All Fortnite Marvel Skins (January 2024)
As mentioned, there are 60 Marvel Skins at the moment. Some are vaulted, while others rotate in and out of the Fortnite Item Shop ever now and then. While most can be purchased using V-Bucks, which is the in-game currency, others have to be bought using real money. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Marvel Skins as of January 2024:
Marvel Skin Name
Chapter/Season
Vaulted/Unvaulted
Price
Ant-Man
Chapter 2 Season 5
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Black Panther
Chapter 2 Season 5
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Black Window Outfit
Chapter 1 Season 8
Unvaulted
$24.99
Black Widow (Snow Suit)
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Blade
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
2,000 V-Bucks
BriteStar
Chapter 4 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,800 V-Bucks
Cable
Chapter 2 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Captain America
Chapter 2 Season 3
Unvaulted
2,000 V-Bucks
Captain America - Sam Wilson
Chapter 4 Season 1
Unvaulted
2,000 V-Bucks
Captain Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 5
Unvaulted
$24.99
Carnage
Chapter 2 Season 8
Vaulted
N/A
Clint Barton
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Cuddlepool
Chapter 2 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Daredevil
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Dark Phoenix
Chapter 2 Season 8
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Deadpool
Chapter 2 Season 2
Vaulted
N/A
Doctor Doom
Chapter 2 Season 4
Vaulted
N/A
Doctor Strange
Chapter 3 Season 2
Vaulted
N/A
Domino
Chapter 2 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Eddie Brock
Chapter 2 Season 8
Unvaulted
2,000 V-Bucks
Gambit
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Gamora
Chapter 2 Season 7
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Ghost Rider
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Green Gobin
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Groot
Chapter 2 Season 4
Vaulted
N/A
Hulk
Chapter 4 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Iron Man Zero
Chapter 3 Season 4
Unvaulted
2,000 V-Bucks
Jennifer Walters
Chapter 2 Season 4
Vaulted
N/A
Kate Bishop
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Loki Laufeyson
Chapter 2 Season 7
Vaulted
N/A
Mary Jane Watson
Chapter 3 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Mighty Thor
Chapter 3 Season 3
Unvaulted
2,500 V-Bucks
MJ (No Way Home)
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Moon Knight
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Mystique
Chapter 2 Season 4
Vaulted
N/A
Nick Fury
Chapter 2 Season 8
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Prowler
Chapter 3 Season 2
Vaulted
N/A
Psylocke
Chapter 2 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Ravenpool
Chapter 2 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Scarlet Witch
Chapter 3 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Shang-Chi
Chapter 2 Season 7
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Silver Surfer
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-Gwen
Chapter 3 Season 4
Vaulted
N/A
Spider-Man
Chapter 3 Season 1
Vaulted
N/A
Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
Chapter 4 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Spier-Man (No Way Home)
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-Man 2099
Chapter 4 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-Man Zero
Chapter 3 Season 3
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Storm
Chapter 2 Season 4
Vaulted
N/A
Star-Lord Outfit
Chapter 1 Season 8
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Rogue
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Taskmaster
Chapter 2 Season 5
Unvaulted
$24.99
Thanos
Chapter 2 Season 7
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
Thor
Chapter 2 Season 4
Vaulted
N/A
Thor Odinson
Chapter 3 Season 3
Unvaulted
2,500 V-Bucks
Tony Stark
Chapter 2 Season 4
Vaulted
N/A
Venom
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
2,000 V-Bucks
Wolverine
Chapter 2 Season 4
Vaulted
N/A
Wolverine Zero
Chapter 3 Season 3
Vaulted
N/A
X-23
Chapter 3 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,500 V-Bucks
All upcoming, leaked, and potential Marvel Skins
For the time being, there is no information about upcoming Marvel Skins. Given that Chapter 5 Season 1 has just started, it's too far too soon to say if Epic Games is planning another collaboration.
However, with the next phase of the MCU in motion, there is always a possibility for more Marvel Skins to be added in. Here is a list for all all Fortnite Marvel Skins that could potentially be introduced this year:
Marvel Skin Name
Chapter/Season
Echo
???
Kingpin
???
Kang The Conqueror
???
Scarlet Scarab
???
Ms. Marvel
???
Monica Rambeau
???
Madame Web
???
Adam Warlock
???
Nebula
???
Captain Carter
???
Kahhori
???
HYDRA Stomper
???
The Watcher
???
Corrupted Doctor Strange
???
Hela
???
Over the course of the season, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders will provide more information about any upcoming collaborations. If nothing else, at least one or two Fortnite Marvel Skins could be added in to the game this year. Given the long-standing partnership between Epic Games and Disney, something is surely in development.
The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!