The list of all Fortnite Crew Packs is vast and extensive. Epic Games first introduced them in December 2020, at the start of Chapter 2 Season 5. The very first Fortnite Crew Pack was called Galaxia Set. It featured three unique and exclusive cosmetics - Galaxia Outfit, Fractured World Back Bling, and Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe.
Since then, 35 Crew Packs have been introduced to the game, one for every month. While most contain original Outfits and cosmetics, a few contain collaborative Outfits that are part of the Marvel and DC series. However, for the most part, these are far and few between. Epic Games takes great pride in introducing original Outfits via Crew Packs. Sadly, not all Fortnite Crew Packs are popular.
That said, since they are exclusive in nature, there is no way to obtain the content of all Fortnite Crew Packs anymore. While there is talk of rotating all Fortnite Crew Packs in the future, Epic Games has yet to confirm these rumors. As such, it's best to obtain a Crew Pack before the month ends or risk losing out on obtaining limited-time Outfits and cosmetics.
What is the most recent Fortnite Crew Pack? (January 2024)
The most recent Fortnite Crew Pack is called Poison Prince Set. It will be available throughout the month of January 2024. It costs $11.99 and contains Silas Hesk Outfit, Silas Hesk LEGO Outfit, The Serpentine Back Bling, Fangs of Hesk Pickaxe, The Big Bang Battle Pass, Rocket League Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and Poison Prince's Legacy Styles.
All Fortnite Crew Packs (January 2024)
As mentioned, there are a total of 35 Fortnite Crew Packs. Only the current one (Poison Prince Set) is available to obtain. It can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop via a subscription. That said, here is a complete list of all Fortnite Crew Packs as of January 2024:
Month/Year
Crew Pack Set's Name
Outfit/Skin
Back Bling
Pickaxe
Wrap
Glider
Loading Screen
Lobby Track
Emote
December 2020
Galaxia Set
Galaxia
Fractured World
Cosmic Llamacorn
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
January 2021
Arrow Set
Green Arrow (DC Series)
Tactical Quiver
Boxing Glove Arrow
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
February 2021
Drift Tracker Set
Vi
Foxbow Quiver
Crooked Claw
Drift Shift
N/A
Kitsune's Pursuit, Fox Clan Reborn
N/A
N/A
March 2021
Llegend Set
Llambro
Up North
Puffcorn Pick
The Llegend
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
April 2021
Cat & Mouse Set
Alli
Squee
Skellyfish
Cat's Paw
N/A
Catwalk
N/A
N/A
May 2021
Neo Underworld Set
Deimos
Sorrow's Edge
Sorrow's Reach
Doomed Echo
N/A
Skull Stalker
N/A
N/A
June 2021
The Returned Set
Mecha Cuddle Master
Psytronic Bow
Nuzzle Jet
Cuddle Mech
N/A
Bearallel Universe, Bear Beginnings, Cuddle Charge!, The New Team
Mecha Power, Mecha Power (Instrumental)
N/A
July 2021
God of Mischief Set
Loki Laufeyson
Loki's Cape
Loki's Scepter
N/A
Chitauri Chariot
Loki's Welcoming
N/A
N/A
August 2021
Quest Summer Ever Set
Summer Skye
Cursed Eagleshield
Epic Sword of Might
Pspspsps!, Cattitude
N/A
Afternoon Quest
N/A
N/A
September 2021
The First Shadows Set
The Burning Wolf
Burning Fangs
Burning Fangs
N/A
N/A
Call the Shadows, Burning Wolf Strike
N/A
N/A
October 2021
Chaos Origins
Siphon Pack
Mutagen Mace
World Dominator
N/A
A Touch of Chaos
N/A
N/A
November 2021
Sierra
Sierra's Go Bag
Serrated Steelblades
Glowing Vengeance
N/A
Sierra's Vengeance, First Shadows
N/A
N/A
December 2021
Glyph Aura Set
Cube Assassin
The Cubist
Cube Edge
Assassin's Mark
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
January 2022
Chilling Domination Set
Snow Stealth Slone
Snow Stealth Hardcase
Sleet Spike
Snow Stealth
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
February 2022
Shining Skull Set
Aftermath
Flatline
Rave Digger
Glitter n' Grim
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
March 2022
Nobody's Princess Set
Tracy Trouble
Lovely Skully
Heartslash
Tracy's Arsenal
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
April 2022
The Dark Unchosen Set
Sayara
Fangs of Sayara
Fangs of Sayara
Sayara Sight
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
May 2022
Go the Distance Set
Southpaw
Counterpunch
Arc Flail
N/A
N/A
A New Challenger Appears, Burgeoning Bout Master, A Champion Crowned
Crashed In and Lights Out, Crashed In (Instrumental)
N/A
June 2022
Collision Set
Mecha Strike Commander
Mecha Light Capacitor
Light Blade
Mecha Reborn
N/A
N/A
Fully Operational
The Heartbreaker
July 2022
Gothic Nautilus Set
Phaedra
Ceph
Stygian Parasol
N/A
Gothic Shadesoarer
Inky Reflection
N/A
N/A
August 2022
Zero War Set
Wolverine Zero
Muramasa Blade
Muramasa Blade
N/A
N/A
Best Fight You Ever Had
N/A
N/A
September 2022
Getaway Gang Set
Loveless
Loveless
Loveless
Shooting Shuffle
N/A
N/A
The Loveless Bandit
N/A
October 2022
Tooth and Claw Set
Red Claw
Black Fang
Red's Rippers
Shredded Red
N/A
Never Take Me Alive
Dark Nights/Red Lights, Dark & Red Instrumental
N/A
November 2022
The Inkquisition Set
The Inkquisitor
Inkquisitive Stare
Sunken Strikers
N/A
N/A
The Hunter's Moon
N/A
December 2022
Let's Hunt Vampires Set
Joni the Red
Hunter's Holdall
Hunter's Holdall
N/A
N/A
On a Hunt
High Stakes Club, Red Reckoning
N/A
January 2023
Golden Glory Set
Gildhart
Golden Guard
Gilt Glaive
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
February 2023
Embers of Empire Set
Sylvie
Groaker
Smith's Slammers
Groak'd
N/A
Forging the Future
N/A
N/A
March 2023
Rift Knight Kieran
Inheritor's Edge
Inheritor's Edge
Knight's Legacy
N/A
N/A
Double-Edged Sword
N/A
April 2023
The Triarchs Set
Triarch Nox
Midnight Aegis
Starlit Sai
Noxious
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
May 2023
Unseen Genius Set
Dahlia
Exo-Intellect
Codecarver
Explosive Escape
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
June 2023
Unseen Rebel Set
Styx
Stygian Maw
Stitch'd Slicer
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
July 2023
Oakwitch Academy Set
Breezabelle
Message in a Bottle
Bubble Wands
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
August 2023
Ageless Royalty Set
Princess Lexa, Prince Orin
Celestial Crest, Celestial Guide
Sovereign Sabers, Prince Orin's Polearm
N/A
N/A
A Royal Destiny
N/A
N/A
September 2023
Cosmic Traveler Set
Astrea
Voidheart
Voidheart
N/A
N/A
Cosmic Connection
Stars Are Born
N/A
October 2023
Extraplanar Hunter Set
Shimmerdusk
Gothic Gearpack
Huntress' Duskblade
N/A
N/A
Fae Infiltrator
N/A
N/A
November 2023
Hybrid Evolved Set
Drakon Steel Hybrid
Drakonscale Duo
Drakon Claws
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
December 2023
Grim Reconning Set
Skull Scout
Expert's Bonebag
Reconner's Reckoning
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
January 2024
Poison Prince Set
Silas Hesk
The Serpentine
Fangs of Hesk
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
All upcoming, leaked, and potential Fortnite Crew Packs
For the time being, there is no information about the upcoming Crew Pack for February 2024. Since the year has just started, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders do not have any information about the same. That being said, during the next major update, things could be revealed.
What are the benefits of Fortnite Crew Packs?
Aside from obtaining exclusive Outfits and cosmetics, those subscribed to the Crew will receive the Fortnite Battle Pass for free. The Rocket League Battle Pass will also be given free of cost. 1,000 V-Bucks will be added to the player's account, and if any Legacy Sets are active, monthly progression will be registered.
If the billing cycle is timed correctly, it is possible to gain two month's worth of benefits with a single payment. In certain instances, this can be used to get the Battle Pass for two Seasons. Outfits and cosmetics will also be granted for two months. However, this does not extend to the free V-Bucks or Legacy Set progression.
