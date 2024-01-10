Fortnite

All Fortnite Crew Packs (January 2024)

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Jan 10, 2024 09:52 GMT
All Fortnite Crew Packs (January 2024) (Image via Twitter/thatsnakez)
The list of all Fortnite Crew Packs is vast and extensive. Epic Games first introduced them in December 2020, at the start of Chapter 2 Season 5. The very first Fortnite Crew Pack was called Galaxia Set. It featured three unique and exclusive cosmetics - Galaxia Outfit, Fractured World Back Bling, and Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe.

Since then, 35 Crew Packs have been introduced to the game, one for every month. While most contain original Outfits and cosmetics, a few contain collaborative Outfits that are part of the Marvel and DC series. However, for the most part, these are far and few between. Epic Games takes great pride in introducing original Outfits via Crew Packs. Sadly, not all Fortnite Crew Packs are popular.

That said, since they are exclusive in nature, there is no way to obtain the content of all Fortnite Crew Packs anymore. While there is talk of rotating all Fortnite Crew Packs in the future, Epic Games has yet to confirm these rumors. As such, it's best to obtain a Crew Pack before the month ends or risk losing out on obtaining limited-time Outfits and cosmetics.

What is the most recent Fortnite Crew Pack? (January 2024)

The most recent Fortnite Crew Pack is called Poison Prince Set. It will be available throughout the month of January 2024. It costs $11.99 and contains Silas Hesk Outfit, Silas Hesk LEGO Outfit, The Serpentine Back Bling, Fangs of Hesk Pickaxe, The Big Bang Battle Pass, Rocket League Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and Poison Prince's Legacy Styles.

As mentioned, there are a total of 35 Fortnite Crew Packs. Only the current one (Poison Prince Set) is available to obtain. It can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop via a subscription. That said, here is a complete list of all Fortnite Crew Packs as of January 2024:

Month/YearCrew Pack Set's NameOutfit/SkinBack BlingPickaxeWrapGliderLoading ScreenLobby TrackEmote
December 2020Galaxia SetGalaxiaFractured WorldCosmic LlamacornN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
January 2021Arrow SetGreen Arrow (DC Series)Tactical QuiverBoxing Glove ArrowN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
February 2021Drift Tracker SetViFoxbow QuiverCrooked ClawDrift ShiftN/AKitsune's Pursuit, Fox Clan RebornN/AN/A
March 2021Llegend SetLlambroUp NorthPuffcorn PickThe LlegendN/AN/AN/AN/A
April 2021Cat & Mouse SetAlliSqueeSkellyfishCat's PawN/ACatwalkN/AN/A
May 2021Neo Underworld SetDeimosSorrow's EdgeSorrow's ReachDoomed EchoN/ASkull StalkerN/AN/A
June 2021The Returned SetMecha Cuddle MasterPsytronic BowNuzzle JetCuddle MechN/ABearallel Universe, Bear Beginnings, Cuddle Charge!, The New TeamMecha Power, Mecha Power (Instrumental)N/A
July 2021God of Mischief SetLoki LaufeysonLoki's CapeLoki's ScepterN/AChitauri ChariotLoki's WelcomingN/AN/A
August 2021Quest Summer Ever SetSummer SkyeCursed EagleshieldEpic Sword of MightPspspsps!, CattitudeN/AAfternoon QuestN/AN/A
September 2021
The First Shadows Set
The Burning WolfBurning FangsBurning FangsN/AN/ACall the Shadows, Burning Wolf StrikeN/AN/A
October 2021Chaos OriginsSiphon PackMutagen MaceWorld DominatorN/AA Touch of ChaosN/AN/A
November 2021SierraSierra's Go BagSerrated SteelbladesGlowing VengeanceN/ASierra's Vengeance, First ShadowsN/AN/A
December 2021Glyph Aura SetCube AssassinThe CubistCube EdgeAssassin's MarkN/AN/AN/AN/A
January 2022Chilling Domination SetSnow Stealth SloneSnow Stealth HardcaseSleet SpikeSnow StealthN/AN/AN/AN/A
February 2022Shining Skull SetAftermathFlatlineRave DiggerGlitter n' GrimN/AN/AN/AN/A
March 2022Nobody's Princess SetTracy TroubleLovely SkullyHeartslashTracy's ArsenalN/AN/AN/AN/A
April 2022The Dark Unchosen SetSayaraFangs of SayaraFangs of SayaraSayara SightN/AN/AN/AN/A
May 2022Go the Distance SetSouthpawCounterpunchArc FlailN/AN/AA New Challenger Appears, Burgeoning Bout Master, A Champion CrownedCrashed In and Lights Out, Crashed In (Instrumental)N/A
June 2022Collision SetMecha Strike CommanderMecha Light CapacitorLight BladeMecha RebornN/AN/AFully OperationalThe Heartbreaker
July 2022Gothic Nautilus SetPhaedraCephStygian ParasolN/AGothic ShadesoarerInky ReflectionN/AN/A
August 2022Zero War SetWolverine ZeroMuramasa BladeMuramasa BladeN/AN/ABest Fight You Ever HadN/AN/A
September 2022Getaway Gang SetLovelessLovelessLovelessShooting ShuffleN/AN/AThe Loveless BanditN/A
October 2022Tooth and Claw SetRed ClawBlack FangRed's RippersShredded RedN/ANever Take Me AliveDark Nights/Red Lights, Dark & Red InstrumentalN/A
November 2022The Inkquisition SetThe InkquisitorInkquisitive StareSunken StrikersN/AN/AThe Hunter's MoonN/A
December 2022Let's Hunt Vampires SetJoni the RedHunter's HoldallHunter's HoldallN/AN/AOn a HuntHigh Stakes Club, Red ReckoningN/A
January 2023Golden Glory SetGildhartGolden GuardGilt GlaiveN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
February 2023
Embers of Empire Set
SylvieGroakerSmith's SlammersGroak'dN/AForging the FutureN/AN/A
March 2023Rift Knight KieranInheritor's EdgeInheritor's EdgeKnight's LegacyN/AN/ADouble-Edged SwordN/A
April 2023The Triarchs SetTriarch NoxMidnight AegisStarlit SaiNoxiousN/AN/AN/AN/A
May 2023Unseen Genius SetDahliaExo-IntellectCodecarverExplosive EscapeN/AN/AN/AN/A
June 2023Unseen Rebel SetStyxStygian MawStitch'd SlicerN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
July 2023Oakwitch Academy SetBreezabelleMessage in a BottleBubble WandsN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
August 2023Ageless Royalty SetPrincess Lexa, Prince OrinCelestial Crest, Celestial GuideSovereign Sabers, Prince Orin's PolearmN/AN/AA Royal DestinyN/AN/A
September 2023Cosmic Traveler SetAstreaVoidheartVoidheartN/AN/ACosmic ConnectionStars Are BornN/A
October 2023Extraplanar Hunter SetShimmerduskGothic GearpackHuntress' DuskbladeN/AN/AFae InfiltratorN/AN/A
November 2023Hybrid Evolved SetDrakon Steel HybridDrakonscale DuoDrakon ClawsN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
December 2023Grim Reconning SetSkull ScoutExpert's BonebagReconner's ReckoningN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
January 2024Poison Prince SetSilas HeskThe SerpentineFangs of HeskN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

All upcoming, leaked, and potential Fortnite Crew Packs

For the time being, there is no information about the upcoming Crew Pack for February 2024. Since the year has just started, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders do not have any information about the same. That being said, during the next major update, things could be revealed.

What are the benefits of Fortnite Crew Packs?

Aside from obtaining exclusive Outfits and cosmetics, those subscribed to the Crew will receive the Fortnite Battle Pass for free. The Rocket League Battle Pass will also be given free of cost. 1,000 V-Bucks will be added to the player's account, and if any Legacy Sets are active, monthly progression will be registered.

If the billing cycle is timed correctly, it is possible to gain two month's worth of benefits with a single payment. In certain instances, this can be used to get the Battle Pass for two Seasons. Outfits and cosmetics will also be granted for two months. However, this does not extend to the free V-Bucks or Legacy Set progression.

