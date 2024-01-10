The list of all Fortnite Crew Packs is vast and extensive. Epic Games first introduced them in December 2020, at the start of Chapter 2 Season 5. The very first Fortnite Crew Pack was called Galaxia Set. It featured three unique and exclusive cosmetics - Galaxia Outfit, Fractured World Back Bling, and Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe.

Since then, 35 Crew Packs have been introduced to the game, one for every month. While most contain original Outfits and cosmetics, a few contain collaborative Outfits that are part of the Marvel and DC series. However, for the most part, these are far and few between. Epic Games takes great pride in introducing original Outfits via Crew Packs. Sadly, not all Fortnite Crew Packs are popular.

That said, since they are exclusive in nature, there is no way to obtain the content of all Fortnite Crew Packs anymore. While there is talk of rotating all Fortnite Crew Packs in the future, Epic Games has yet to confirm these rumors. As such, it's best to obtain a Crew Pack before the month ends or risk losing out on obtaining limited-time Outfits and cosmetics.

What is the most recent Fortnite Crew Pack? (January 2024)

The most recent Fortnite Crew Pack is called Poison Prince Set. It will be available throughout the month of January 2024. It costs $11.99 and contains Silas Hesk Outfit, Silas Hesk LEGO Outfit, The Serpentine Back Bling, Fangs of Hesk Pickaxe, The Big Bang Battle Pass, Rocket League Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and Poison Prince's Legacy Styles.

All Fortnite Crew Packs (January 2024)

As mentioned, there are a total of 35 Fortnite Crew Packs. Only the current one (Poison Prince Set) is available to obtain. It can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop via a subscription. That said, here is a complete list of all Fortnite Crew Packs as of January 2024:

Month/Year Crew Pack Set's Name Outfit/Skin Back Bling Pickaxe Wrap Glider Loading Screen Lobby Track Emote December 2020 Galaxia Set Galaxia Fractured World Cosmic Llamacorn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A January 2021 Arrow Set Green Arrow (DC Series) Tactical Quiver Boxing Glove Arrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A February 2021 Drift Tracker Set Vi Foxbow Quiver Crooked Claw Drift Shift N/A Kitsune's Pursuit, Fox Clan Reborn N/A N/A March 2021 Llegend Set Llambro Up North Puffcorn Pick The Llegend N/A N/A N/A N/A April 2021 Cat & Mouse Set Alli Squee Skellyfish Cat's Paw N/A Catwalk N/A N/A May 2021 Neo Underworld Set Deimos Sorrow's Edge Sorrow's Reach Doomed Echo N/A Skull Stalker N/A N/A June 2021 The Returned Set Mecha Cuddle Master Psytronic Bow Nuzzle Jet Cuddle Mech N/A Bearallel Universe, Bear Beginnings, Cuddle Charge!, The New Team Mecha Power, Mecha Power (Instrumental) N/A July 2021 God of Mischief Set Loki Laufeyson Loki's Cape Loki's Scepter N/A Chitauri Chariot Loki's Welcoming N/A N/A August 2021 Quest Summer Ever Set Summer Skye Cursed Eagleshield Epic Sword of Might Pspspsps!, Cattitude N/A Afternoon Quest N/A N/A September 2021 The First Shadows Set The Burning Wolf Burning Fangs Burning Fangs N/A N/A Call the Shadows, Burning Wolf Strike N/A N/A October 2021 Chaos Origins Siphon Pack Mutagen Mace World Dominator N/A A Touch of Chaos N/A N/A November 2021 Sierra Sierra's Go Bag Serrated Steelblades Glowing Vengeance N/A Sierra's Vengeance, First Shadows N/A N/A December 2021 Glyph Aura Set Cube Assassin The Cubist Cube Edge Assassin's Mark N/A N/A N/A N/A January 2022 Chilling Domination Set Snow Stealth Slone Snow Stealth Hardcase Sleet Spike Snow Stealth N/A N/A N/A N/A February 2022 Shining Skull Set Aftermath Flatline Rave Digger Glitter n' Grim N/A N/A N/A N/A March 2022 Nobody's Princess Set Tracy Trouble Lovely Skully Heartslash Tracy's Arsenal N/A N/A N/A N/A April 2022 The Dark Unchosen Set Sayara Fangs of Sayara Fangs of Sayara Sayara Sight N/A N/A N/A N/A May 2022 Go the Distance Set Southpaw Counterpunch Arc Flail N/A N/A A New Challenger Appears, Burgeoning Bout Master, A Champion Crowned Crashed In and Lights Out, Crashed In (Instrumental) N/A June 2022 Collision Set Mecha Strike Commander Mecha Light Capacitor Light Blade Mecha Reborn N/A N/A Fully Operational The Heartbreaker July 2022 Gothic Nautilus Set Phaedra Ceph Stygian Parasol N/A Gothic Shadesoarer Inky Reflection N/A N/A August 2022 Zero War Set Wolverine Zero Muramasa Blade Muramasa Blade N/A N/A Best Fight You Ever Had N/A N/A September 2022 Getaway Gang Set Loveless Loveless Loveless Shooting Shuffle N/A N/A The Loveless Bandit N/A October 2022 Tooth and Claw Set Red Claw Black Fang Red's Rippers Shredded Red N/A Never Take Me Alive Dark Nights/Red Lights, Dark & Red Instrumental N/A November 2022 The Inkquisition Set The Inkquisitor Inkquisitive Stare Sunken Strikers N/A N/A The Hunter's Moon N/A December 2022 Let's Hunt Vampires Set Joni the Red Hunter's Holdall Hunter's Holdall N/A N/A On a Hunt High Stakes Club, Red Reckoning N/A January 2023 Golden Glory Set Gildhart Golden Guard Gilt Glaive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A February 2023 Embers of Empire Set Sylvie Groaker Smith's Slammers Groak'd N/A Forging the Future N/A N/A March 2023 Rift Knight Kieran Inheritor's Edge Inheritor's Edge Knight's Legacy N/A N/A Double-Edged Sword N/A April 2023 The Triarchs Set Triarch Nox Midnight Aegis Starlit Sai Noxious N/A N/A N/A N/A May 2023 Unseen Genius Set Dahlia Exo-Intellect Codecarver Explosive Escape N/A N/A N/A N/A June 2023 Unseen Rebel Set Styx Stygian Maw Stitch'd Slicer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A July 2023 Oakwitch Academy Set Breezabelle Message in a Bottle Bubble Wands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A August 2023 Ageless Royalty Set Princess Lexa, Prince Orin Celestial Crest, Celestial Guide Sovereign Sabers, Prince Orin's Polearm N/A N/A A Royal Destiny N/A N/A September 2023 Cosmic Traveler Set Astrea Voidheart Voidheart N/A N/A Cosmic Connection Stars Are Born N/A October 2023 Extraplanar Hunter Set Shimmerdusk Gothic Gearpack Huntress' Duskblade N/A N/A Fae Infiltrator N/A N/A November 2023 Hybrid Evolved Set Drakon Steel Hybrid Drakonscale Duo Drakon Claws N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A December 2023 Grim Reconning Set Skull Scout Expert's Bonebag Reconner's Reckoning N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A January 2024 Poison Prince Set Silas Hesk The Serpentine Fangs of Hesk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

All upcoming, leaked, and potential Fortnite Crew Packs

For the time being, there is no information about the upcoming Crew Pack for February 2024. Since the year has just started, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders do not have any information about the same. That being said, during the next major update, things could be revealed.

What are the benefits of Fortnite Crew Packs?

Aside from obtaining exclusive Outfits and cosmetics, those subscribed to the Crew will receive the Fortnite Battle Pass for free. The Rocket League Battle Pass will also be given free of cost. 1,000 V-Bucks will be added to the player's account, and if any Legacy Sets are active, monthly progression will be registered.

If the billing cycle is timed correctly, it is possible to gain two month's worth of benefits with a single payment. In certain instances, this can be used to get the Battle Pass for two Seasons. Outfits and cosmetics will also be granted for two months. However, this does not extend to the free V-Bucks or Legacy Set progression.

