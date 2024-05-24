Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 100

Wrecked is finally here, and much like every other season, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass brings goodies for players to unlock. The new season introduces a range of new POIs and weapons for players to explore while aligning with the post-apocalyptic theme of the season, and the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass is no different.

In the spirit of the post-apocalyptic theme of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (v30.00) update, the Wrecked Battle Pass is filled to the brim with Back Blings, Gliders, and other cosmetics inspired by the wasteland as well as some familiar faces making a return.

This article will break down all the skins and other cosmetics included in the Battle Pass.

What the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass brings to the game

The Wrecked Battle Pass features Megalo Don, the leader of the Machine Marauders, a brand new faction introduced into the storyline as well as cosmetics that add to the game's collaboration with Metallica. Given below is a full list of cosmetics included in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass:

Page 1

Page 1 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

The Machinist Loading Screen

Ignition Pack Backbling

Wasteland Speeder Glider

100 V-Bucks

Nitro Volatile Emoticon

Hydraulic Slammer Pickaxe

Make A Seat Emote

Wastelander's Rampart LEGO Building Kit

The Machinist Outfit

Page 2

Page 2 - Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Cobalt Burn Machinist Loading Screen

Machinist In Control Spray

Cobalt Wasteland Speeder Glider Style

Fire and Steel Lobby Music

Engine Drop Contrail

Nitro Flare Ignition Pack Backbling Style

Cobalt Burn Machinist

Page 3

Page 3 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Rust Loading Screen

Metalhead Backbling

100 V-Bucks

Wrecking Axe Pickaxe

Banner Icon

Wasteland Rock Emote

Rust Outfit

Page 4

Page 4 - Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Corrosive Rust Loading Screen

Bluestripe Item Wrap

Corrosive Wasteland Rider Glider Style

100 V-Bucks

Burn Rubber Emoticon

Corrosive Wrecking Axe Pickaxe Style

Corrosive Rust Outfit

Page 5

Page 5 - Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Peabody Loading Screen

Pea Like Me Lobby Music

Pea Buddies Backbling

Pea-Rigibles Glider

Peas Out Spray

Tendril Dropper Contrail

Peabody Outfit

Page 6

Page 6 - Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Slap Peabody Loading Screen

Pea Part Harmony Emote

Slap Pea-Rigibles Glider Style

Slap Pea Buddies Backbling

Slap Clang & Basher Pickaxe Style

Banner Icon

Slap Peabody Outfit Style

Page 7

Page 7 - Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Ringmaster Scarr Loading Screen

Neon Reaver Pickaxe

End of the Race Emoticon

Feral Finisher Item Wrap

Dromerunner's Trophy Backbling

Banner Icon

Ringmaster Scarr Outfit

Page 8

Page 8 - Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Ruiner Scarr Loading Screen

Drome Drifter Glider

Nitrodrome Dropper Contrail

Fire Show Emote

Start Your Engines Spray

100 V-Bucks

Ruiner Scarr Outfit Style

Page 9

Page 9 - Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

T-60 Power Armor Loading Screen

Pip Bling Item Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Assaultron Blade Pickaxe

Pip-Boy Backbling

Banner Icon

T-60 Power Armor Outfit

Page 10

Page 10 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor Loading Screen

Codsworth's Cleanup Emote

Vault Boy! Emoticon

Vault-Tec Vaulter Glider

100 V-Bucks

Hot Rod Pip-Boy Style

Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor Outfit Style

Page 11

Page 11 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Brite Raider Loading Screen

Brite Heart Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Wasteland Brite Item Wrap

Bitey Pickaxe

Wastelander Drifter Contrail

Brite Raider Outfit

Page 12

Page 12 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Pastel Brite Raider Loading Screen

Brite & Speedy Spray

Pastel Bitey Pickaxe Style

Brite Moves Emote

100 V-Bucks

Pastel Raider's Trophy Back Bling Style

Pastel Brite Raider Outfit Style

Page 13

Page 13 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Megalo Don Loading Screen

Nitro Burst Item Wrap

Don's Dominator Pickaxe

Banner Icon

Megalopak Backbling

Nitro Smog Contrail

Megalo Don Outfit

Page 14

Page 14 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Nitro Fusion Megalo Don Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Nitro Boom! Emoticon

Lord of the Wasteland Lobby Music

Mobile Megalodon Glider

100 V-Bucks

Get Nitro'd Built-In Emote

Bonus Rewards in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass

Page 1

Bonus Rewards Page 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Oasis Megalodon Glider Style

Raider's Trophy Backbling

Clang & Basher Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Night Hunter Scarr Outfit Style

Page 2

Bonus Rewards Page 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Overseer Item Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Oasis Megalopak Backbling Style

100 V-Bucks

Black Knight T-60 Power Armor Outfit Style

Page 3

Bonus Rewards Page 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Black Knight Pip-Boy Style

100 V-Bucks

Oasis Dominator Pickaxe Style

100 V-Bucks

Oasis Megalo Don Outfit Style

Much like previous Passes, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass will be available for purchase for 950 V-Bucks, allowing players to explore the full collection of cosmetics the new pass has to offer.

It is important to remember that purchasing and progressing through all the tiers in the premium Battle Pass will provide you with 1500 V-Bucks, which you can choose to spend on future Battle Passes or cosmetics in the Fortnite Item Shop.

