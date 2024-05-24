Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 100

Wrecked is finally here, and much like every other season, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass brings goodies for players to unlock. The new season introduces a range of new POIs and weapons for players to explore while aligning with the post-apocalyptic theme of the season, and the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass is no different.
In the spirit of the post-apocalyptic theme of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (v30.00) update, the Wrecked Battle Pass is filled to the brim with Back Blings, Gliders, and other cosmetics inspired by the wasteland as well as some familiar faces making a return.
This article will break down all the skins and other cosmetics included in the Battle Pass.
What the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass brings to the game
The Wrecked Battle Pass features Megalo Don, the leader of the Machine Marauders, a brand new faction introduced into the storyline as well as cosmetics that add to the game's collaboration with Metallica. Given below is a full list of cosmetics included in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass:
Page 1
- The Machinist Loading Screen
- Ignition Pack Backbling
- Wasteland Speeder Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Nitro Volatile Emoticon
- Hydraulic Slammer Pickaxe
- Make A Seat Emote
- Wastelander's Rampart LEGO Building Kit
- The Machinist Outfit
Page 2
- Cobalt Burn Machinist Loading Screen
- Machinist In Control Spray
- Cobalt Wasteland Speeder Glider Style
- Fire and Steel Lobby Music
- Engine Drop Contrail
- Nitro Flare Ignition Pack Backbling Style
- Cobalt Burn Machinist
Page 3
- Rust Loading Screen
- Metalhead Backbling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Wrecking Axe Pickaxe
- Banner Icon
- Wasteland Rock Emote
- Rust Outfit
Page 4
- Corrosive Rust Loading Screen
- Bluestripe Item Wrap
- Corrosive Wasteland Rider Glider Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Burn Rubber Emoticon
- Corrosive Wrecking Axe Pickaxe Style
- Corrosive Rust Outfit
Page 5
- Peabody Loading Screen
- Pea Like Me Lobby Music
- Pea Buddies Backbling
- Pea-Rigibles Glider
- Peas Out Spray
- Tendril Dropper Contrail
- Peabody Outfit
Page 6
- Slap Peabody Loading Screen
- Pea Part Harmony Emote
- Slap Pea-Rigibles Glider Style
- Slap Pea Buddies Backbling
- Slap Clang & Basher Pickaxe Style
- Banner Icon
- Slap Peabody Outfit Style
Page 7
- Ringmaster Scarr Loading Screen
- Neon Reaver Pickaxe
- End of the Race Emoticon
- Feral Finisher Item Wrap
- Dromerunner's Trophy Backbling
- Banner Icon
- Ringmaster Scarr Outfit
Page 8
- Ruiner Scarr Loading Screen
- Drome Drifter Glider
- Nitrodrome Dropper Contrail
- Fire Show Emote
- Start Your Engines Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Ruiner Scarr Outfit Style
Page 9
- T-60 Power Armor Loading Screen
- Pip Bling Item Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Assaultron Blade Pickaxe
- Pip-Boy Backbling
- Banner Icon
- T-60 Power Armor Outfit
Page 10
- Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor Loading Screen
- Codsworth's Cleanup Emote
- Vault Boy! Emoticon
- Vault-Tec Vaulter Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Hot Rod Pip-Boy Style
- Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor Outfit Style
Page 11
- Brite Raider Loading Screen
- Brite Heart Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Wasteland Brite Item Wrap
- Bitey Pickaxe
- Wastelander Drifter Contrail
- Brite Raider Outfit
Page 12
- Pastel Brite Raider Loading Screen
- Brite & Speedy Spray
- Pastel Bitey Pickaxe Style
- Brite Moves Emote
- 100 V-Bucks
- Pastel Raider's Trophy Back Bling Style
- Pastel Brite Raider Outfit Style
Page 13
- Megalo Don Loading Screen
- Nitro Burst Item Wrap
- Don's Dominator Pickaxe
- Banner Icon
- Megalopak Backbling
- Nitro Smog Contrail
- Megalo Don Outfit
Page 14
- Nitro Fusion Megalo Don Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Nitro Boom! Emoticon
- Lord of the Wasteland Lobby Music
- Mobile Megalodon Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Get Nitro'd Built-In Emote
Bonus Rewards in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass
Page 1
- Oasis Megalodon Glider Style
- Raider's Trophy Backbling
- Clang & Basher Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Night Hunter Scarr Outfit Style
Page 2
- Overseer Item Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Oasis Megalopak Backbling Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Black Knight T-60 Power Armor Outfit Style
Page 3
- Black Knight Pip-Boy Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Oasis Dominator Pickaxe Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Oasis Megalo Don Outfit Style
Much like previous Passes, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass will be available for purchase for 950 V-Bucks, allowing players to explore the full collection of cosmetics the new pass has to offer.
It is important to remember that purchasing and progressing through all the tiers in the premium Battle Pass will provide you with 1500 V-Bucks, which you can choose to spend on future Battle Passes or cosmetics in the Fortnite Item Shop.
