With the servers live, the question on everyone's mind now is: When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 end? "Wrecked" is set to run for around three months, with Epic Games slating its post-apocalyptic saga to end in Fall 2023. The developers have disclosed just enough information as part of the build-up to keep players interested in what's in store for the game's venture into a desert wasteland.

However, while the premise of exploring a Mad Max-themed post-apocalyptic wasteland seems enticing, this does beg the question of when does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 end.

This article will break down everything you need to know about when does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 end across all major time zones. This will allow you to plan your progress and complete Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked Battle Pass.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 end? Date and Time across all major timezones explored

Chapter 5 Season 3 comes to an end in August. (Image via Epic Games)

So, when does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 end? Based on the official information, it is set to end on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 2 AM ET. The end date for Chapter 5 Season 3 is likely to coincide with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 4 which could be Marvel themed.

Fantastic Four and Doctor Victor Von Doom might be present based on the information obtained from the leaked Fortnite 2024 Roadmap.

That said, here is when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 ends across all other major timezones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 11:00 PM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 12:00 AM

Central Standard Time (CST): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 1:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 2:00 AM

Brazil, Rio de Janeiro (BRT): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 3:00 AM

UTC: Friday, August 16, 2024, at 6:00 AM

London, United Kingdom (GMT/BST): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 7:00 AM

Central European Time (CET): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 8:00 AM

India Standard Time (IST): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 11:30 AM

China Standard Time (CST): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 3:00 PM

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 4:00 PM

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): Friday, August 16, 2024, at 6:00 PM

Note: We will update this article if Epic Games makes any changes to the end date and time for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Wrecked).

