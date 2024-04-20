Fortnite leaks predict Chapter 5 Season 4 to be Marvel themed

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it seems Chapter 5 Season 4 is going to be Marvel-themed. The information was brought to light after a detailed image was uploaded to 4chan. While at first, it was presumed to be photoshopped, leakers/dataminers have somewhat agreed that it is indeed real and accurate.

This is based on the fact that some of the content being showcased (upcoming Star Wars and Fall Guys collaboration) has been vouched for. Epic Games released an official teaser for the upcoming Star Wars collaboration that will go live on May 3, 2024, and leakers/dataminers got hold of in-game assets related to Fall Guys. As such, the image upload on 4chan could be entirely accurate.

Taking the aforementioned information into consideration, it is not too hard to believe the recent Fortnite leaks. Furthermore, with Disney investing $1.5 billion in Epic Games, a Marvel-themed season fits the agenda. That being said, here is more information on the topic at hand.

Fortnite leaks suggest Chapter 5 Season 4 could feature Doctor Doom

Based on what could be deciphered from the leaked image, Doctor Doom will be making a return in Chapter 5 Season 4. Given that this character was featured in-game back in Chapter 2 Season 4, having him make a return is hype-worthy. While details are limited in nature, it sets the stage in a massive way.

For starters, Chapter 5 Season 4 will likely kick off in August 2024. This means it will stretch and cover the month of October, which happens to be Fortnitemares. Taking into account that one of Doctor Doom's powers is summoning hordes of demonic creatures, it aligns perfectly with the scary month. There could be a mini in-game event during this time as well.

As mentioned, with Epic Games and Disney's long-term business partnership, a massive crossover is an obvious choice. Sadly, beyond the artwork that features Doctor Doom, there is nothing else to go on. The only thing that can be speculated about is that perhaps a new Deadpool and Wolverine skin will be featured in the Item Shop as Deadpool & Wolverine debuts on July 26, 2024.

The Fortnite Order Restored comic would have made its debut around this time as well, but it has been scrapped. That being said, regardless of the limited details showcased via Fortnite leaks, the Marvel collaboration in Chapter 5 Season 4 will be massive in terms of size and scope. More Fortnite leaks regarding the same should start appearing around July.

