Fortnite Order Restored comic reportedly cancelled  

The upcoming Fortnite Order Restored comic has now been reportedly canceled. The information was brought to light by an X user called ItsUnusuaI (they had provided information about the upcoming comic a few weeks ago). Although it's unclear what happened to the upcoming comic, it would seem that Marvel has scrapped it. Epic Games has yet to produce a statement regarding this.

Given that no official announcement has been made, it's very unlikely that the reasons behind the cancellation wouldn't be shared. Despite the lack of clarity, it's rather sad that the Fortnite Order Restored comic has been scrapped. Considering that it had names such as Kevin Feige and Iman Vellani associated, things would have been executed on a grander scale than usual.

With Fortnite Order Restored comic scrapped, what happens next?

What happens next is anyone's guess, but it would seem that the storyline revolving around Geno will likely be dropped for the time being. Since the comic was speculated to continue from where Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War left off, things will remain incomplete, at least for now.

This could be why Geno, aka The Ageless, was suddenly removed from the storyline toward the end of Chapter 4 Season 1. Perhaps the direction of the storyline had to be shifted as the Fortnite Order Restored comic was scrapped, or development may have been hampered.

Since Epic Games tells the storyline through many mediums, not having either line up would be catastrophic. As such, pulling the plug was likely the best thing to do. Nevertheless, as mentioned, since Epic Games never confirmed the existence of the upcoming comic, there's currently not much to go on.

Will there be other Fortnite comics?

While the Fortnite Order Restored comic might have been unceremoniously canceled, Epic Games will likely issue more comics in the future. Since numerous mediums are used for storytelling, comics are an integral part of it all. However, it's unclear if future comics will be DC-themed or Marvel.

Given Disney's plans to invest in Epic Games, Marvel will likely win the lucky draw when it comes to comics. DC is no slouch when it comes to such collaborations either, but it all depends on what the developers have planned. Having said all that, if and when more Fortnite comics are in development, leakers/data miners will provide an update.

