Fortnite Order Restored comic to reportedly involve Kevin Feige and Iman Vellani

In mid-2023, leaks regarding the Fortnite Order Restored comic started to surface. While information about it was limited, it was more or less a given that Epic Games and Marvel were working on something again. Considering that comics showcase a parallel storyline and sometimes intersect with each other, it has become one of the mediums through which the developer adds lore to the game.

When the first leak regarding the Fortnite Order Restored comic came to light, owing to the naming scheme, it was believed that Geno would be involved. Since Chapter 4 was all about a rebirth of the island and featured The Ageless, a snapshot of Geno, this made a lot of sense. However, by the looks of it, the roadmap has been altered and perhaps even changed completely.

Fortnite Order Restored comic has some big names attached to it

Pointed out by FNChiefAko, one of the most prominent theorists, it would seem that Kevin Feige and Iman Vellani are going to be involved in the Fortnite Order Restored comic. This information was brought to light by ItsUnusuaI and East Side Mags. Sadly, there are no crucial details about the storyline or plot.

The only thing that can be speculated about is that Iman Vellani will reprise her role as Ms. Marvel, and her likeness will be featured in the Fortnite Order Restored comic. Another speculation is that her likeness could be added to the game as an Outfit. Since comics often come with redeem codes, this would be the perfect opportunity to add her to the title.

As for Kevin Feige's role in all of this, it's rather unclear. However, given his association with the MCU over the years, the community expects great things from this upcoming comic. Epic Games could also potentially be planning another Marvel-themed season in Chapter 5, but it's too soon to say if it will come to fruition.

When will the Fortnite Order Restored comic release?

The initial release date was set for late 2023. However, since that timeline has now come and gone, there's no new release date in sight for now. Given that comics take a lot of time to storyboard, illustrate, and bring to life, things could take a while. If Epic Games is planning to intersect the storylines or make them crossover, timing will be of the essence.

That said, it could arrive sometime in mid-2024, but a more realistic timeline would be during Q3 of this year. This takes into account the fact that Donald Mustard left Epic Games, and his role (CCO) was assumed by Charlie Wen in late 2023. They could even collaborate with Deadpool again since Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release in late July 2024.

As such, creative changes are likely being implemented to the Fortnite Order Restored comic, and it might deviate from the original storyline. If this is the case, as mentioned, Q3 of 2024 is the most probable timeline for the comic to be released.

