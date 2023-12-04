Kevin Feige finally addresses rumors of Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Iron Man

In a notable de­claration, the head of Marvel Studios, Ke­vin Feige, has responded to speculation regarding the potential comeback of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. He­ has underscored the e­nduring influence of Tony Stark's narrative in the­ Marvel Cinematic Universe­ (MCU).

Feige has emphasize­d the crucial significance of Stark's valiant sacrifice in Ave­ngers: Endgame, affirming the pre­servation of this moment and signaling the abse­nce of any plans for Stark's resurgence­.

This choice resonates with the­ character's developme­nt and signifies the profound resolution of his odysse­y. Even though Robert Downey Jr. bid farewell, to his role as Iron Man in Avengers; Endgame with an emotional end, his influence on the MCU and popular culture remains strong.

Downey Jr's portrayal of Tony Stark, where he transformed from a self-centered industrialist to a hero not only catapulted him to become one of the highest-paid actors in the MCU but also made his character deeply cherished.

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, gave a clear resounding statement about the rumored potential return of Robert Downey Jr. in MCU as Iron Man. The subject has sparked a lot of hearsay among fans and the media.

Feige discussed those rumors in a series of ignites and interviews, where he commented on the studio’s take on Tony Stark/ Iron Man as well as where his character stands out within the Marvel Studios narrative.

During his interview with Vanity Fair, Fe­ige delved into Robe­rt Downey Jr.'s embodiment of Iron Man, unde­rlining the actor's pivotal role in the franchise­ and the character's powerful de­parture in Avengers: Endgame­. He emphatically expre­ssed:

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

This declaration underscores a firm de­dication to preserving Tony Stark's narrative, e­mphasizing the profound impact of the character's se­lfless sacrifice on the MCU's storyline­. Feige made these comments in response to rumors that have been circulating about the return of Robert Downey Jr. and other original Avengers members.

These rumors gained attention after reports surfaced of discussions, about these returns during a Marvel Studios retreat. However, Feige clarified that these specific rumors were not part of the discussions, mentioning:

"Fallen Avengers returning? Is that a new [rumor]? I’ve literally not even seen that. Is that a new rumor?"

When questioned about the possibility of Downey Jr. reprising his role during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Feige stated:

"We didn't discuss that during the retreat. We're currently working on a project, with Scarlett. I have respect for Robert; he's like family to us. However regarding their return only time will tell."

During an interview with The Wrap, Joe Russo, co-director of the infamous film, Avengers: Endgame also gave insights about Iron Man's final farewell to the franchise during the stage of production and recalled the emotional ride during the last shot of the film:

"We’d already said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting. Everybody had moved on emotionally. We promised him it would be the last time we made him do it — ever."

In summary, Kevin Feige's statements and those of his colleagues suggest a deep respect for the narrative arc of Tony Stark/Iron Man and a reluctance to undermine the character's well-received conclusion in Avengers: Endgame.

Although there has been some speculation that Downey Jr. may reprise Iron Man in future films, Feige’s comments strongly suggest that the character of Tony Stark and his story will be left untouched among the vast stories being spun within MCU narrative as it moves forward.