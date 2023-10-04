Marvel fans brace for impact as Avengers: Endgame is set to happen today

Die-hard fans know that the events of Avengers: Endgame take place in the not-so-distant future of 2023. Specifically, October 3–4, 2023, which happens to be today's date. Few events in the history of pop culture have had the same impact as Avengers: Endgame, especially in a world where superhero sagas and cinematic universes have come to define certain facets of pop culture.

Fans worldwide are taking the internet by storm today, talking about this grand climax to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, which was released in 2019. So let’s revisit this wonderful cinematic journey and celebrate the magic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame brought fans to their knees

Avengers: Endgame is more than just a movie; it's a cultural phenomenon, a cinematic extravaganza unlike any other. Lasting more than three hours, it is the fruit of more than ten years of hard work and masterful storytelling, which marks the end of an era for the MCU.

Expand Tweet

The film, which was directed by the Russo brothers, had a star-studded cast, including Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Evans as Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, and many more well-known characters we have come to adore (or grieve) over the years.

The film's plot focuses on what happened after Thanos' terrible snap, aka the Blip, and deals with themes of loss, sacrifice, and redemption. These universal themes struck a deep chord with audiences worldwide, transforming Avengers: Endgame into an emotional rollercoaster that had audiences worldwide applauding and sobbing at the same time.

The movie, which was released in 2019, takes place in 2023. On October 3–4, 2023, a variety of events occur, including Captain America attending group therapy and Ant-Man being saved by a rat and escaping the quantum realm.

Expand Tweet

Avengers: Endgame uses time travel in a very unique way. In an effort to stop Thanos from carrying out his plans, the Avengers set out on a time-traveling mission to gather the Infinity Stones at various points in the past. This “Time Heist” was a never-before-seen concept and remains one of the most interesting aspects of the film to this day.

With this, the movie was also able to revisit special scenes from earlier MCU movies. This invoked nostalgia and gave fans a sentimental walk down memory lane, which is crucial for an event such as Endgame. The Avengers, of course, were successful with their “time-heist” and in defeating Thanos, but this would be at a great cost, as we realize towards the end with Tony Stark’s funeral.

Expand Tweet

The intimate histories of its characters were never forgotten in Avengers: Endgame, despite the huge themes of a war with an alien god and time travel. The movie explored the humanity of these larger-than-life characters, whether it was Tony Stark's fatherly devotion, Captain America's unyielding tenacity, or Thor's problems with self-doubt. The emotional complexity of the characters added to how wonderful the movie's ending was and why it left fans crying like babies.

Marvel fans all across the world are reflecting on the legacy of Endgame on this day, October 4, 2023. Today is a day to pause to reflect on the development of the MCU and the importance of this masterpiece.

Expand Tweet

Even if the events of Endgame were made up and took place in a universe of capes and armor, the memories and emotions they sparked are very real. So, let's celebrate the magic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the influence of Avengers: Endgame on this special day.