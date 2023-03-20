Avengers: Endgame vs. Avengers: Infinity War - Which movie reigns supreme?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has brought some of the most iconic comic book characters to life; among the MCU's lineup of films, two movies stand out as true cinematic achievements - Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Both films shattered box office records and left audiences in awe, but the question remains - which movie is better?

These movies culminated in over a decade of storytelling and character development, bringing together an ensemble cast of fan-favorite superheroes in epic battles against their most formidable foe.

The question of which movie is better has been a hotly debated topic among fans and critics alike, and in this article, we will explore the critical aspects of both films to determine which one truly stands above the other.

Avengers Assemble: The battle for the title of best MCU movie - A comparison of Infinity War and Endgame

Story arc and closure

The epic conclusion to the first three phases of the MCU - Avengers: Endgame or the heart-wrenching journey of Infinity War? (Image via Marvel Studios)

The story arc in the MCU is one of the franchise's most significant aspects, and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame played a crucial role in it. Infinity War was a build-up to Endgame and culminated in the MCU's first three phases.

The movie's main antagonist, Thanos, was established as the biggest threat to the universe, and the film's ending left audiences in shock. Avengers: Endgame picks up from where Infinity War left off and brings an epic conclusion to the story arc that has been built over previous movies.

Endgame delivers satisfying closure for beloved characters (Image via Marvel Studios)

The surviving Avengers are left to deal with the aftermath of Thanos' actions, and the movie showcases their journey of redemption and the sacrifices they make to restore the universe. The film does an excellent job of providing closure to the storylines of some of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

While Infinity War was a great movie that kept audiences engaged throughout, it left a sense of hopelessness and despair as the villain emerged victorious. On the other hand, Endgame provides a sense of satisfaction and a fitting end to the characters' story arcs. The film is emotionally charged and delivers a powerful message of sacrifice, redemption, and teamwork.

Emotional Impact

Tears were shed with every emotional scene in Endgame and Infinity War. Which movie tugs at your heartstrings more? (Image via Marvel Studios)

When it comes to emotional impact, Avengers: Endgame takes the cake. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions, from heart-wrenching moments to epic, triumphant scenes. The movie delivers a powerful punch to the audience's emotions that stay with them long after the credits roll.

One of the most touching aspects of the movie is the relationship between Tony Stark and his daughter. Their scenes together are filled with heart and warmth, showcasing Tony's softer side and highlighting the importance of family.

While Tony makes the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe, his daughter's presence adds an extra layer of emotional weight to the scene. But the emotional impact of Endgame goes beyond just one relationship. The movie ties up the arcs of characters that audiences have grown to love over the course of previous films.

Endgame's emotional depth is unmatched in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

For example, the moments between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter are not just a perfect way to end the movie but also provide a satisfying conclusion to Captain America's story arc.

In contrast, while Infinity War had its share of emotional moments, the film mainly focused on the action and the villain's storyline. Endgame takes a different approach and puts the characters' emotional journeys at the forefront.

Ambition

Time travel, bold risks, and groundbreaking storytelling - Endgame or Infinity War? Which one reaches new heights of ambition? (Image via Marvel Studios

Regarding ambition, Avengers: Endgame is a bold and daring entry in the superhero movie genre that takes risks and sets itself apart from its predecessors. From its time-travel plotline to its massive ensemble cast, Endgame is a movie that aims high and delivers on its promises.

The time travel aspect of the film is a prime example of its ambition. The writers could have taken the easy way out and had the Avengers defeat Thanos in the present day. Instead, they took a more complicated approach that allowed them to explore the characters' past and their relationships more profoundly.

This approach made the film more exciting and gave the characters more depth. Endgame also features an enormous ensemble cast that includes almost every central character from the previous films.

Endgame takes bold risks and pushes the boundaries of the superhero genre (Image via Marvel Studios)

The movie could have easily felt overstuffed, but the writers balanced the characters' screen time and gave each one a chance to shine. This made the film feel like a true celebration of the MCU and its characters.

While Infinity War has had its fair share of ambition, it pales in comparison to Endgame. The film focused more on the villain's storyline and the action, while Endgame put the characters and their emotional journeys at the forefront.

Final thoughts

Avengers: Endgame stands out as a cinematic achievement (Image via Marvel Studios)

While both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are undoubtedly excellent movies, there are several reasons why Endgame is the best. First and foremost, it provides a more satisfying conclusion to the MCU's first three phases, offering fans the closure they need after a decade of investment in these characters and their stories.

Avengers: Endgame is a more emotional movie, tugging at heartstrings with its touching moments between characters and their struggles to cope with loss and despair. This emotional depth sets Endgame apart from Infinity War, making it a more immersive and rewarding cinematic experience.

Finally, Endgame's ambition cannot be understated. It takes risks and does things that no superhero movie has done before, delivering a truly unique and unforgettable film that pushes the boundaries of what the genre can achieve.

While both movies are must-watches for any MCU fan, Avengers: Endgame is the clear winner. Its emotional depth, closure, and sheer ambition make it a landmark film in the superhero genre and a cinematic achievement that will be remembered for years.

