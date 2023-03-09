10 Avengers who can beat Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch, one of the enigmatic Avengers portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. It is her complex persona and extraordinary abilities that her fans love.

With the power to manipulate reality and energy at her disposal, Scarlet Witch has emerged as a pivotal figure in the Avengers franchise. She often contributes to the team's victories against formidable foes.

However, as impressive as her powers are, some other Avengers could potentially match and defeat her, making her vulnerable to the attacks of her peers.

Iron Man, Ant-Man, and eight other Avengers who can beat Scarlet Witch

1) Doctor Strange

The Sorcerer Supreme's mastery of the mystic arts makes him a formidable opponent for Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel Studios)

When it comes to the Avengers who can beat Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange is undoubtedly one of the most potent contenders. His ability to manipulate the fabric of reality and his mastery of the mystic arts make him a formidable adversary.

With his extensive knowledge of spells and incantations, he can open portals, manipulate time, and even call upon otherworldly beings for help. Additionally, Doctor Strange's years of training have made him an expert combatant, able to adapt to any situation quickly. It's no wonder he is considered one of the most powerful Avengers and a worthy opponent for Scarlet Witch.

2) Thor

The God of Thunder's strength, lightning powers, and Mjolnir make him a worthy contender against Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thor's immense strength, combat prowess, control over lightning, and enchanted hammer, Mjolnir, make him a formidable opponent against Scarlet Witch. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, he demonstrated his ability to resist her reality-warping powers and even physically overpower her.

His lightning attacks could disrupt her energy manipulation abilities, giving him an even more significant advantage in battle. Thus, Thor is undoubtedly one of the few Avengers who stands a chance against the formidable Scarlet Witch.

3) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel with her superhuman strength, energy projection, and ability to fly at supersonic speeds, can take on Scarlet Witch with ease (Image via Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel is a powerhouse hero, possessing immense cosmic energy that allows her to fly, move at incredible speeds, and deliver devastating blows. Her ability to absorb and manipulate energy gives her a significant advantage over Scarlet Witch, who primarily relies on her reality-warping powers.

With her impressive strength and energy manipulation abilities, Captain Marvel is one of the Avengers who can beat Scarlet Witch in a one-on-one confrontation.

4) Vision

As a synthetic being with the Mind Stone embedded in his forehead, Vision possesses a range of abilities, including flight, energy projection, and density manipulation (Image via Marvel Studios)

Of the Avengers who can beat Scarlet Witch, Vision is one of the strongest contenders. With an Android created using the Mind Stone, Vision possesses a vast array of abilities that could potentially match Scarlet Witch's reality-warping powers.

His ability to manipulate his density and fly gives him a unique advantage in battle, while his connection to Scarlet Witch adds an emotional depth to their potential confrontation. Additionally, Vision's ability to fire energy beams could allow him to take down Scarlet Witch from a distance, making him a formidable opponent.

5) Iron Man

Tony Stark's advanced technology, including his various suits and weapons, make him a formidable opponent for Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel Studios)

Among the Avengers who can beat Scarlet Witch, Tony Stark's Iron Man is a formidable opponent. The genius billionaire's suit is equipped with a vast array of weapons and gadgets that give him an edge in combat.

Iron Man's experience in facing powerful adversaries also makes him well-equipped to take on Scarlet Witch, especially given that she can sometimes be emotionally unstable. With his quick thinking and advanced technology, Iron Man could outsmart Scarlet Witch and emerge victorious in a one-on-one fight.

6) Black Panther

T'Challa's strength, agility, and Vibranium suit make him on of the skilled Avenges who can take on Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel Studios)

Black Panther is one of the most skilled fighters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his advanced suit made of vibranium gives him a significant edge in battle. The suit's energy absorption capabilities would allow him to withstand Scarlet Witch's attacks, while his superhuman strength and agility would make him a formidable opponent.

With his expert combat skills and powerful technology, Black Panther is undoubtedly one of the Avengers who can beat Scarlet Witch in one-on-one combat.

7) Hulk

With his immense strength and ability to regenerate, the Hulk can give Scarlet Witch a run for her money in battle (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Hulk's raw power and indomitable strength make him a fierce adversary, capable of leveling entire cities with a single punch. Scarlet Witch's reality-warping powers may be formidable, but if the Hulk were to close in on her, his raw physicality could overwhelm her defenses.

While Scarlet Witch may be able to manipulate the Hulk's mind, his sheer force of will and anger could potentially break free of her control and leave her vulnerable to a devastating attack.

8) Ant-Man

Scott Lang's ability to shrink and grow in size, along with his tech-based suit and fighting skills, make him a tricky opponent for Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man's size-shifting ability is often underestimated, but it could be a game-changer in a fight against Scarlet Witch. By shrinking to a tiny size, he could easily evade her attacks, even enter her mind, and disrupt her concentration.

However, by growing in size, he could deliver a devastating blow to Scarlet Witch, taking her out of the fight. Further, with his suit's advanced technology and access to the Quantum Realm, Ant-Man could surprise Scarlet Witch with unexpected maneuvers, making it much harder for her to predict his next move.

9) Spider-Man

Peter Parker's spider-like abilities, web-slinging, and fighting skills make him a worthy adversary against Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man's agility, coupled with his web-slinging abilities, makes him a formidable opponent against Scarlet Witch. His ability to move quickly and unpredictably could give him an advantage in battle, making it difficult for Scarlet Witch to hit him.

Furthermore, his spider-sense would allow him to anticipate and dodge any incoming attacks, giving him the upper hand in a fight. Despite not having the same level of raw power as Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man's unique abilities make him a formidable opponent who should not be underestimated.

10) Hawkeye

Clint Barton's precision aim, agility, and arsenal of arrows make him a skilled fighter who can hold his own against Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel Studios)

Hawkeye may seem like an unlikely candidate to defeat someone as powerful as Scarlet Witch. However, his skills as an archer and his arsenal of trick arrows could give him an edge in battle. He has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the Avengers time and time again and is capable of taking down some of the most formidable opponents in the MCU.

With his trick arrows, including explosives, grappling hooks, and even electrified arrows, he could find a weakness in Scarlet Witch's defenses and take her down from a safe distance. While he may not have any superhuman abilities, Hawkeye is a crucial member of the team and one of the Avengers who can beat the Scarlet Witch.

