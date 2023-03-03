Doctor Strange 3: Release window and everything we know so far

Doctor Strange 3 has been a highly anticipated release among Marvel fans ever since the enigmatic and suspenseful end of the second installment, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Viewers were left with more than one cliffhanger, and they have been eagerly waiting for answers to the loose threads left hanging at the second film's conclusion. The franchise's first sequel came out in 2022, almost six years after the first Doctor Strange movie, due to pandemic-related delays.

Fortunately, the wait for the third installment may be shorter than initial delays suggest. Speculations suggest a 3 to 4-year gap between releases, confirming that Doctor Strange 3 will be released in 2026.

Marvel reportedly planning to fast-track Doctor Strange 3 release before Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios has teased Doctor Strange 3 as an important building block in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been teasing fans with upcoming movies, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set for a May 2025 release. However, there is speculation that Doctor Strange 3 may be released after this highly anticipated film.

Twitter has been buzzing with rumors about the date for Doctor Strange's next outing. While there is no official release date, insider Marvel Updates, known as @marvel_updat3s on Twitter, has claimed that Doctor Strange 3 is set to be released in 2026.

Marvel Studios is reportedly "fast-tracking" Doctor Strange 3 to release before Avengers: Secret Wars is pushed back from November 2025 to May 2026. This means that we could potentially see the third part hit theaters in late 2025 or early 2026.

While fans may be eager to see the release of Doctor Strange 3, it is essential to note that there is currently no news on the start of production for the movie. Despite this uncertainty, they can be excited about the possibility of Scott Derrickson returning to direct Doctor Strange 3.

Derrickson directed the first Doctor Strange movie, and his approach to the character won many hearts. With Derrickson rumored to be at the helm, fans can expect to see more of the same magic and excitement in the third installment of the series.

The plot and details

Possible plot and exciting details for the third part emerge (Image via Marvel Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the role of Doctor Strange in the MCU, has reassured fans that there will be a third movie for the character. He expressed satisfaction with the great wizard's importance in the MCU and his excitement about the upcoming projects.

"I would love to do another one. Doctor Strange is such a complex character, and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character, and I'm still having a wild time playing him, " Cumberbatch said.

While the third installment of Doctor Strange has not been officially announced, Cumberbatch's comments give fans hope that it is on the horizon. The upcoming movie will reportedly pick up where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left off, with the eponymous character dealing with the consequences of dark magic.

In the comic books, Doctor Strange's disciple Clea becomes his wife and eventually succeeds him as Sorcerer Supreme. She is also related to the powerful Dormammu, whom Strange defeated in the first movie. Clea warns Stephens about looming threats that could signify Dormammu's return, hinting at a potential storyline for the third movie.

Furthermore, rumors suggest that Doctor Strange will play a significant role in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie. The plot of Doctor Strange 3 is expected to introduce both new and old adversaries, building up to a climactic fight in Secret Wars.

The expected cast of Doctor Strange 3

While there has been no official confirmation, Benedict Cumberbatch and Charlize Theron are expected to reprise their roles (Image via Marvel Studios)

Doctor Strange 3 is expected to have a star-studded cast, including some fan-favorite characters from the previous film. As expected, Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as Doctor Strange, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return as the powerful sorcerer who has become an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Benedict Wong is also expected to be back in action as Wong, Doctor Strange's trusted friend and the current Sorcerer Supreme. He plays a vital role in the storyline and is known for his loyalty and unwavering support to the Doctor.

It has been confirmed that Charlize Theron will be part of the cast of Doctor Strange 3, playing the role of Clea.

Will Rachel McAdams return as Christine Palmer or America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) return? (Image via Marvel Studios)

The return of Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo remains unconfirmed, despite their significant roles in the first two Doctor Strange movies.

While Palmer, a former love interest of Doctor Strange and skilled surgeon, and Mordo, an ally-turned-foe, have left fans wanting more, it is unclear if they will be reprising their roles in the upcoming movie. The inclusion of America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, a young superhero with the power to travel across the multiverse, is still up in the air.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of Ejiofor, McAdams, and Gomez, fans are excited about the speculated cast and eagerly awaiting more updates on the production and release of the third part.

Final thoughts

Excitement builds for the threequel of Doctor Strange, set to release in 2026 (Image via Marvel Studios)

The anticipation for Doctor Strange 3 continues to grow among Marvel fans, and with good reason. The release window has been seemingly confirmed for 2026, and while the details surrounding the film are still scarce, the rumored return of Scott Derrickson as the director is promising.

Cumberbatch's commitment to the character and the MCU, along with hints about the potential storyline, have left fans eagerly anticipating the release of Doctor Strange 3.

With the Multiverse of Madness cliffhangers yet to be resolved, it's exciting to speculate about what's in store for the characters. As we await more information, fans can look forward to seeing Doctor Strange take on old and new adversaries, potentially alongside familiar faces from the MCU, in the build-up to the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars.

