Ant-Man 3, Kang & the 10 rings have more in common than what everyone thinks

Ant-Man 3: Quantumania has finally hit theaters, and Marvel fans cannot contain their excitement about the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU.)

The introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Nathaniel Richards) in the film has created a lot of buzz, as he is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming multiverse saga.

However, what has piqued the interest of many fans is the intriguing connection between Nathaniel Richards' rings and the 10 rings of the Mandarin, which was introduced in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

This article will delve deeper into the similarities between these circular artifacts that draw on Quantum energy and their significance in the multiverse saga.

Quantum energy connects Kang the Conqueror and the Mandarin's Ten Rings in Ant-Man 3: Quantumania

Are the Rings more connected than we realized? (Image via Marvel Studios)

The striking similarities between the rings prove our earlier point without a shadow of a doubt. Kang's magnificent multi-versal ship serves as a means to traverse through time and space, and it operates using a core engine enveloped by interlocking rings that seem to derive power from Quantum energy.

Nathaniel Richards' chair also features larger rings that radiate with a dazzling white light. The giant rings chiseled into the structure in Kang's Quantum City resemble the 10 rings of the Mandarin.

These massive rings emit a blue energy that resembles the energy signature of the Mandarin's rings.

The visual similarities between Kang's Rings and the Mandarin's 10 Rings: A deeper connection

A Ringing Connection: The uncanny resemblance between the rings (Image via Marvel Studios)

At first glance, Kang's rings and the 10 rings of Mandarin appear to have little in common.

However, upon closer inspection, the similarities are hard to ignore. Richards' multiversal ship, which doubles as his chair, is powered by a multiversal engine core surrounded by interlocking rings that glow with Quantum energy.

Similarly, the 10 rings of Mandarin are ten circular artifacts that can change their energy color and are powered by Quantum energy. Both Nathaniel Richards' rings and the 10 Mandarin rings also feature larger rings that surround their respective objects. These rings glow with white light in Kang's case and blue energy in the case of the Mandarin's rings.

The giant rings in Kang's Quantum City structure even look like the 10 rings of Mandarin. These visual similarities are too close to be coincidental and suggest a deeper connection between the two artifacts.

The functional connection between Kang's Rings and the Mandarin's 10 Rings

Rings of Power: The functionality of the rings (Image via Marvel Studios)

Not only do Nathaniel's rings and the 10 rings of Mandarin look similar, but they also draw on the same type of energy - Quantum energy. In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Mandarin's rings are used as weapons by the Mandarin and his followers. They can change their energy color, and when Shang-Chi wears them, they glow with orange energy inside Kang's engine core.

When Scott Lang (Ant-Man) enters Richards' engine core, he encounters a sphere that glows with orange energy and creates a probability storm that splits him into countless versions of himself.

This sphere resembles the 10 rings when Shang-Chi air-bends them into a sphere shape. The fact that Nathaniel's and the 10 rings of Mandarin draw on Quantum energy and have similar abilities, suggests a deeper connection between the two artifacts.

The possible connection between Kang and the Mandarin's 10 Rings

The tech behind the Rings: Is there a link between the rings? (Image via Marvel Studios)

One theory suggests that the 10 rings of Mandarin are a variation of Kang's rings from another universe. There are countless Nathaniel Richards variants in the multiverse, each with slightly different appearances and abilities.

They all possess their ringed machines, so it's possible that the 10 rings were left on Earth by another Nathaniel Richards variant long ago. When Wenwu found these Rings, Wong and Bruce determined that the Rings were ancient.

Another theory suggests that Mandarin's 10 rings are not relics from the ancient past but are from the distant future. Nathaniel Richards and his variants are from the 31st century, and their technology is so advanced that it looks like magic to the people of the 21st century.

Richards discovered how to turn the rings into multiversal traveling machines by spinning them fast to open multiversal portals. This means that with Quantum energy, the Rings became an all-in-one device, similar to how Hydra weaponized the Space Stone while its real purpose was to open portals through space.

The growing importance of Kang in the Multiverse Saga

Multiversal Menace: The rise of Nathaniel Richards and his impact on the MCU's Multiverse Saga (Image via Marvel Studios)

The MCU has been expanding its storyline to include the multiverse concept, and Kang the Conqueror is set to become a crucial player in this narrative. The introduction of Nathaniel Richards' rings in Ant-Man 3: Quantumania has created an intriguing connection between Kang and the Mandarin.

The fact that both sets of rings draw on the same Quantum energy suggests a more profound history between these two villains than initially thought. This opens up a range of possibilities for storytelling in the MCU.

Richards' time-traveling abilities and his knowledge of the multiverse make him an ideal character to appear in other Marvel films and TV shows. He has the potential to become the next big bad in the MCU, following in the footsteps of Thanos and other significant villains who have threatened the Marvel universe.

With the inclusion of Nathaniel Richards in the MCU, the storyline is only getting more complex and interconnected, which can make for exciting viewing for fans.

As the multiverse concept becomes more central to the MCU storyline, Richards' rings have become more critical than ever. It's unclear how they'll factor into the story as a whole, but they're crucial to Kang's technology, which allows him to traverse space and time.

Final thoughts

As the MCU gets more complex, the villain's significance grows - Ant-Man 3: Quantumania is just the beginning (Image via Marvel Studios)

Kang the Conqueror and his rings are set to play a significant role in the upcoming multiverse saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The similarities between Nathaniel Richards' rings and the 10 rings of the Mandarin suggest a deeper connection between the two villains and the fact that both draw on Quantum energy is significant in the context of the multiverse storyline.

As the MCU continues to expand and explore the concept of the multiverse, Nathaniel Richards is set to become a major player, and fans can look forward to seeing how his story unfolds in the upcoming Marvel projects.

