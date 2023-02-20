10 versions of Kang from the Marvel Comics

Over the years, Marvel Comics has introduced fans to various superheroes and villains, but few characters are as complex and fascinating as Kang The Conqueror.

Kang has a long and convoluted history in the Marvel universe, appearing in numerous storylines and taking many forms. From his debut in The Avengers #8 in 1964 to his latest appearance in Ant-Man 3, Kang has remained one of Marvel's most compelling and enduring villains.

Kang's complex backstory, powers, and abilities make him a unique and fascinating character. He is a time-traveling conqueror from the 30th century who has clashed with some of Marvel's most iconic heroes. His machinations have had far-reaching consequences, often spanning different timelines and realities.

Over the years, Kang has taken on various forms, from the classic Kang the Conqueror to Iron Lad, Rama-Tut, Immortus, and many others. With his ability to manipulate time and space, Kang has become one of the most influential and enigmatic figures in the Marvel universe.

Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, eight other versions of Kang from the Marvel Comics

10) Kang 2099

Kang 2099, a powerful ruler from the future (Image via Marvel Comics)

Kang 2099 is a unique version of the character in an alternate future where he reigns as the world's ruler. In this timeline, Kang has achieved his goal of total domination, and his rule is marked by cruelty and oppression.

However, he is opposed by a group of rebels who seek to overthrow him and restore freedom to the world. This version of Kang is interesting because he is faced with the consequences of his actions, and his desire for power has reached its full potential.

It provides a glimpse of what Kang could become if left unchecked and the price that would come with such absolute power. Kang 2099 has made several appearances in Marvel Comics, including Spider-Man 2099 and Secret Wars 2099.

9) Mr. Gryphon

Mr. Gryphon: Founder of Qeng Industries (Image via Marvel Comics)

Another lesser-known version of Kang is Mr. Gryphon. This Kang variant was responsible for founding Qeng Industries, a company that played a small but significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Loki episode five, Qeng Industries was featured as an Easter egg, suggesting that Mr. Gryphon may play a more prominent role in the future of the MCU. Like other Kang variants, Mr. Gryphon possesses the same powers and abilities that allow him to travel through time and alternate dimensions.

However, he is exceptionally skilled in technology and was able to reprogram The Vision to aid him in his fight against the Avengers. Vision could wield Mjolnir and nearly defeat a team of superheroes, including Ms. Marvel and Miles Morales.

8) Doom the Annihilating Conqueror

Iron Lad fuses with Doctor Doom and Annihilius to become one of the most powerful versions of Kang (Image via Marvel Comics)

Doom the Annihilating Conqueror, is one of the comic's most powerful and formidable Kang The Conqueror variants.

Combining the powers of Iron Lad, Doctor Doom, and Annihilus, this version possesses Kang's time-traveling abilities, Doctor Doom's genius and sorcery, and Annihilus' cosmic powers.

As a result, he is one of the most powerful magical beings in the Marvel universe and a significant threat to any superhero who dares to stand in his way.

7) Victor Timely

Victor Timely: A Kang Prime from the Old West (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the Old West, Nathaniel Richards became Victor Timely, a version of Kang Prime who used his time-traveling abilities to become a legend. This version of Kang has appeared in comics such as Avengers and Marvel Westerns.

Victor Timely is a testament to Kang's versatility as a character, showing how he can thrive in different settings and genres. He is a charismatic and skilled gunslinger who uses his technology to shape the West in his image.

Victor Timely appeared in the post-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Jonathan Majors played him. It will be interesting to see how the character is adapted for the big screen and what role he will play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

6) Rama-Tut

Rama-Tut: A pharaoh who traveled back in time (Image via Marvel Comics)

Before becoming Kang, Nathaniel Richards traveled back in time to ancient Egypt and became Rama-Tut, a pharaoh who ruled over the land. This version of Kang has appeared in many comics, including Fantastic Four and Avengers.

Rama-Tut is an intriguing character because he was a conqueror of a different time and place, showcasing Kang's adaptability to different eras and cultures.

Rama-Tut's appearances in comics have added a layer of depth to Kang's character, hinting at the many lives and timelines he has experienced over the years. Rama-Tut remains a memorable version of Kang, whose legacy continues to impact the Marvel universe.

5) Iron Lad

Iron Lad: A teenage version of Kang who became a hero (Image via Marvel Comics)

The teenage version of Kang appears as Iron Lad in the Young Avengers comics. He traveled back in time to save the future from his villainous actions, and in doing so, he became a hero in his own right.

The Iron Lad showcased a different side of Kang, which was not entirely driven by conquest and power. He struggled with his destiny, trying to overcome his future self's evil tendencies while still using his time-traveling abilities to make the world better.

The Iron Lad became a beloved member of the Young Avengers team and demonstrated Kang's potential for redemption, even when facing his worst impulses.

4) Scarlet Centurion

Scarlet Centurion: A conqueror who became an ally (Image via Marvel Comics)

In another alternate timeline, Kang became the Scarlet Centurion, a conqueror who ruled over a future Earth. Scarlet Centurion clashed with the Avengers, who eventually defeated him.

However, Scarlet Centurion later became an ally of the Avengers and helped them fight other villains. This version of Kang showcased his complex and dynamic character, as he was able to transform from a villain to a hero.

3) Immortus

Immortus: A benevolent version of Kang (Image via Marvel Comics)

In an alternate timeline, Nathaniel Richards became Immortus, a more benevolent version of Kang, whose role was to protect time. He has appeared in various Marvel comics, including The Avengers and Thor.

Immortus used his time travel abilities to correct historical errors and maintain the timeline's continuity.

Although he was a different version of Kang, Immortus still had to maintain a delicate balance between protecting the timeline and intervening when necessary, making him a fascinating character in his own right.

2) Kang Prime

Kang Prime: The ultimate version of Kang (Image via Marvel Comics)

Kang Prime is a formidable adversary for any Marvel superhero. His ability to control and manipulate all his alternate selves gives him an edge over other Kang variants. He can tap into their knowledge and experience, allowing him to devise elaborate plans and strategies that are difficult to predict.

As the ruler of the Council of Kangs, he can command an army of alternate versions of himself. This makes him one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel universe.

His creation of the Iron Lad shows that he can be manipulative and cunning, using his vast knowledge of time and space to further his goals. Kang Prime's abilities and intelligence make him a force to be reckoned with, and his presence adds to the depth and complexity of the Kang character.

1) Nathaniel Richards

Nathaniel Richards: The original Kang (Image via Marvel Comics)

Nathaniel Richards was the first and original version of Kang, whose time travel technology brought him to the 20th century, where he became Kang the Conqueror.

As a scientist from the 31st century, he sought to conquer all of time and space. Nathaniel's motivation for becoming a conqueror was rooted in his desire to prevent his timeline from being destroyed, which he believed could only be done by controlling all of history.

Although he has since taken on many different forms, Nathaniel remains one of the most significant and enduring versions of Kang, and his legacy continues to shape the Marvel universe to this day.

