"Marvel's dullest, most generic film": Ant-Man 3 early reviews paint a problematic picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Phase Five and is a highly-anticipated film among Marvel fans. The film introduces the new villain Kang the Conqueror, making it a vital addition to the next few years of the MCU.

However, early social media reactions to Quantumania are less favorable than expected, causing concerns about the film's quality and the future of the MCU. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated the theatrical world for years, but the latest phase might not be starting on the right foot.

One fan even went on to call the film the MCU's dullest and most generic film.

Scott Mendelson @ScottMendelson @strangeharbors Here's what's nuts... Not only is it perhaps Marvel’s dullest, most generic film, but it's totally skippable from a "mythology episode" point of view, too. No spoilers, but if you saw the last episode of LOKI, you'll be fine. @strangeharbors Here's what's nuts... Not only is it perhaps Marvel’s dullest, most generic film, but it's totally skippable from a "mythology episode" point of view, too. No spoilers, but if you saw the last episode of LOKI, you'll be fine.

Early reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were mixed. While some are praising Jonathan Majors' performance as Kang the Conqueror, others are concerned about the film's overall quality and lack of consistency.

Will the early Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reviews be a problem for Marvel?

Superhero movie fatigue is real (Image via Marvel Studios)

Fans and critics have high expectations for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five. The film introduces a new villain, Kang the Conqueror, making it an essential chapter in the next few years of the MCU.

However, early reviews and social media reactions to Quantumania have been mixed, which is not a good sign for a Marvel Studios film. These early reviews are typically the most glowing and least critical, so the fact that the reactions aren't the best is raising concern about the movie's overall quality.

Jonathan Majors's portrayal of Kang the Conqueror has been praised (Image via Marvel Studios)

The early reviews for Ant-Man 3 are not overwhelmingly negative, but many are concerned about the mixed reactions. As mentioned earlier, while most reviews praise Jonathan Majors' portrayal, nearly everything else has received less than consistent positive feedback.

One major issue that fans have pointed out is that the film has too much going on without fully committing to or fleshing out the elements. The cast felt underutilized, and many fans were anxious regarding Kang not having enough setup in Phase Four to become the new big bad in the MCU. This concern has been addressed in Quantumania, but at the cost of everything else in the film.

Fans are done giving a pass to Marvel Studios' movies

Quantity over quality? (Image via Marvel Studios)

Previously, early social media fan reactions to MCU movies were positive across the board, regardless of the eventual reception of the film. However, this trend has changed recently, with Marvel Studios' movies receiving more mixed reviews.

Fans and critics have been very critical of Eternals and other recent MCU projects, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The decline in quality has led to a drop in box office intake compared to Marvel Studios' peak a few years ago and decreased audience engagement.

Fans have pointed out that the film is completely skippable, especially from a mythological perspective. While some fans agree with this perspective, others are defending the film's place in the larger Marvel storyline.

Regardless, it is clear that fans believe the movie fails to live up to the high standards set by previous entries in the franchise. Some even say that the film is not worth the time for those seeking a meaningful contribution to the overarching Marvel mythology.

Mohamed Sherif @themohamed281 @strangeharbors I’m more curious about how a movie that concludes a trilogy is a ‘standalone’ movie in the first place. @strangeharbors I’m more curious about how a movie that concludes a trilogy is a ‘standalone’ movie in the first place.

Jeff Zhang 张佶润 @strangeharbors You might be in real trouble when even your biggest simps are like: “I couldn’t enjoy this as a standalone movie.” You might be in real trouble when even your biggest simps are like: “I couldn’t enjoy this as a standalone movie.” https://t.co/Fs2oaPoVOj

ᵃⁿᵘˢʰ @10anoush @strangeharbors I get it how everyone dislikes Supes, but it's similar to Wakanda Forever situation his review was very spot on as after the embargo lifted I saw like 20+ and even more reviews like his,maybe he's right again?🤷🏻‍♀️ because the MCU reviews always sound so similar, and predictable. @strangeharbors I get it how everyone dislikes Supes, but it's similar to Wakanda Forever situation his review was very spot on as after the embargo lifted I saw like 20+ and even more reviews like his,maybe he's right again?🤷🏻‍♀️ because the MCU reviews always sound so similar, and predictable.

Jennifer Tilly Emmy Campaign @medel_raymond Ant-Man 3 going to open to extremely mid reviews and MCU fans are going to freak out at the 64% Rotten Tomatoes score Ant-Man 3 going to open to extremely mid reviews and MCU fans are going to freak out at the 64% Rotten Tomatoes score

jean. @jeanpocketboy @jzzpere Sure. Which isn't good for Ant-Man 3 since the early reviews are already being meme'd all over Twitter. even supes basically said the movie is just a setup for another movie. I'll gladly be wrong but it ain't looking good. Plus MCU/superhero fatigue is a problem rn. @jzzpere Sure. Which isn't good for Ant-Man 3 since the early reviews are already being meme'd all over Twitter. even supes basically said the movie is just a setup for another movie. I'll gladly be wrong but it ain't looking good. Plus MCU/superhero fatigue is a problem rn.

The White POTUS @nickdejo Ant-Man 3 embargo lifted and the reviews are… mixed. At best. Folks, we might have a disaster on our hands Ant-Man 3 embargo lifted and the reviews are… mixed. At best. Folks, we might have a disaster on our hands https://t.co/feXcOe4IS5

Final thoughts: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brings mixed results

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has hit some roadblocks (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite the mixed reactions, the movie has too much going on, with the third Ant-Man film having to introduce a new superhero, bring in Kang, add MODOK to the mix, and flesh out a new world.

While fans will likely be relieved that Majors is living up to the hype, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton have also received positive reviews for their performances. Strangely, there have been a few specifics regarding Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet and Michael Douglas' Hank, as well as the Wasp's role in the film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has hit some roadblocks, but Kang the Conqueror seems to be crushing it. As mentioned earlier, the film has too much going on but has the potential to deliver strong performances from its cast.

Audiences can form their own opinions on the film when it lands in theaters on Friday, February 17, 2023. Whether the movie will live up to the hype and secure the future of the MCU remains to be seen.

