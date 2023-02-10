Harrison Ford reveals the secret behind joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harrison Ford has been a staple in Hollywood for decades, starring in iconic films such as the Indiana Jones series and Star Wars. So, fans were intrigued when news broke that he would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Thunderbolt Ross.

The news of the Star Wars icon joining yet another Disney-owned franchise, replacing the late William Hurt, was announced in September 2022. Fans were curious about why the 80-year-old star decided to join the MCU, but Ford finally answered in a recent interview.

"I like doing something different...": Harrison Ford explains why he joined the MCU as Thunderbolt Ross

According to Harrison Ford, he was inspired to join the MCU after watching other actors having a great time in the films. He wanted to try something different and please people with his work.

When asked about his motivation for joining the MCU, Ford told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I thought, 'Everybody else seems to be having a great time.' I watch all these terrific actors having a good time."

The Blade Runner actor further explained:

"I like doing something different to what I've ever done and pleasing people with it. So I'll try a piece of that."

This sentiment was echoed in a previous interview where Ford stated that he wants to "do some of the things (he hasn't) done."

The MCU certainly falls into that category, but the actor has played the President of the United States before in Air Force One, a role that Thunderbolt Ross holds in Captain America: New World Order. Ford will bring his trademark style to the MCU and will add to the long list of renowned actors who have crossed into the superhero world.

What to expect from Thunderbolt Ross in the MCU

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Ross was a relentless opponent of the Incredible Hulk and the father of Bruce Banner's love interest, Betty Ross. While Sam Elliott played Ross in Ang Lee's 2003 Hulk movie, William Hurt took over the role in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

He reappeared in 2016's Captain America: Civil War as the U.S. Secretary of State and was a leading advocate of the Sokovia Accords that would restrict superhero activity. With Ford set to take over the role of Ross, fans can expect him to continue to belong to the military/geopolitics side of the MCU.

He is scheduled to appear in Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order, both due next year. He may even share storylines and scenes with Julia Louis Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, whose recent appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made it clear that she's ready to start some international trouble.

Harrison Ford: Navigating the world of iconic franchises

Ford is one of many renowned actors to cross into the superhero world. Robert Redford, Russell Crowe, Ethan Hawke, Christian Bale, and Angelina Jolie embraced the MCU. Ford's co-star of 1923, Helen Mirren, who will also appear in DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods echoed his sentiments, explaining that she joined the film "for the fun of it."

The Indiana Jones actor is not only having fun in the MCU but also establishing that franchises are his destiny. In addition to Captain America: New World Order, which will release on May 2, 2024, Ford will return to his old franchise Indiana Jones in the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial Destiny, set to release on June 30, 2023.

