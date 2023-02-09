Wanda Maximoff's journey through grief and power: A look at the Scarlet Witch's evolution in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, has been a prominent character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Over the years, her story has been one of grief, loss, and immense power.

Wanda's journey through grief began with the loss of her parents, who were killed by Stark Industries' bombs in Sokovia when she was a child. Her twin brother, Pietro, was killed in action as a member of the Avengers. These traumatic experiences have shaped Wanda's life and powers, making her one of the MCU's most influential and unpredictable heroes.

In the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda's journey takes a dramatic turn as she is portrayed as the villain, driven by her intense emotions and the manipulation of the Darkhold.

Wanda is regarded as one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Grief and Loss in WandaVision

The tragic death of Vision and Wanda's emotional breakdown (Image via Marvel Studios)

The first half of 2021 saw the release of the highly anticipated Disney+ series WandaVision. The series followed Wanda as she navigated life in a fabricated reality created by her powers.

The show was a mixture of classic sitcoms and Marvel action, but at its core was a story of grief and loss. Wanda struggled with losing her beloved husband, Vision.

However, things turned dark when she discovered that her sons, Billy and Tommy, were not real but creations of her own powers. This realization sent Wanda on a journey of self-discovery as she struggled with the loss of her sons and the reality of her powers.

The show expertly blended comedy and drama as Wanda navigated the challenges of suburban life while also dealing with her grief and loss. The series stood out in the MCU, showcasing Wanda's strength and vulnerability as she faced the challenges of her reality and power.

Power and manipulation in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Wanda Maximoff as the villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image via Marvel Studios)

Wanda's journey took a dramatic turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After the events of WandaVision, the Darkhold, and her emotions manipulated her to bring her sons back to life.

This resulted in her being portrayed as the villain in the film, as she went up against Dr. Strange in a battle for control of the multiverse. Despite her actions, it's evident that Wanda was a victim of manipulation, and her actions were driven by her intense grief and desire to be with her sons again.

Wanda seemingly sacrificed herself to save the multiverse, but her ultimate fate remains unknown. Fans speculate that she may not have died and could have gone into hiding or even found a way to bring her sons back to life.

Regardless of what happens, Wanda's journey through grief and power has been a powerful arc in the MCU, showcasing the depths of emotion and sacrifice that a hero is capable of.

Final thoughts

Wanda Maximoff stands tall as one of the strongest heroes in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Wanda Maximoff's journey through grief and power in the MCU has been a standout storyline in the franchise. WandaVision expertly showcased her vulnerability as she navigated life in a fabricated reality. The film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness portrayed her as a victim of manipulation and her intense emotions.

Wanda's story serves as a reminder that even the strongest of heroes can be vulnerable to manipulation and emotions and that there is often more to a character than meets the eye.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to evolve and expand, it will be interesting to see how Wanda's story develops and how her journey through grief and power will shape her future in the MCU.

Poll : 0 votes