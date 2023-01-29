Is Elizabeth Olsen married? All about the Marvel star's love life

Elizabeth Olsen, known for her role as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. She has been in the industry for a long time and has amassed a huge fan following due to her performances in various movies and TV shows.

Despite being a well-known actress and having a successful career in Hollywood, Olsen has managed to keep her personal life relatively under wraps. Fans of the actress have forever been curious about her marital status and love life.

Elizabeth Olsen's secret marriage to musician Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen's Past Relationships

Elizabeth Olsen has been linked to several actors in the past. She was previously in a relationship with actor Boyd Holbrook, best known for his roles in Narcos and Logan. The couple met on the Very Good Girls set in 2013 and began dating shortly after. They were together for three years before they announced their separation in 2016.

Is Elizabeth Olsen Currently Married?

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett met in 2017 and started dating shortly after. They kept their relationship private and didn't reveal much about their love life to the public.

However, in June 2021, Olsen referred to Arnett as her husband in an interview, confirming that they were married. The couple reportedly "eloped" before the COVID-19 lockdown, keeping their wedding a secret from the public.

Robbie Arnett is a musician and is part of the indie band Milo Greene. He and Olsen have also co-written a children's book on self-care titled Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective. The book is about a young girl named Hattie who helps other children learn how to deal with their worries and anxiety.

The book was released in June 2022 and received positive reviews from critics and readers alike; the couple recently announced the book's first sequel on the series' Instagram page. In the clip, Olsen and Arnett shared that Hattie Harmony: Opening Night will be released in 2023.

Arnett and Olsen have been living together since 2018 and moved to London in 2021. The couple values their privacy and is not active on social media. They prefer to keep their personal lives away from the public eye, which is one of the reasons why they kept their marriage a secret for so long.

Keeping their relationship private, valuing privacy in the public eye

In an interview, the actress spoke about how she values her privacy and doesn't want to share too much about her personal life.

"I think it's important to have a balance. I don't want to be too public with my personal life, but I also want to be able to talk about it and be honest about it." Olsen said.

