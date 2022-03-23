10 celebrity couples who have been together forever but never got married

While marriage might seem like the ultimate relationship goal, there are several celebrity couples who have not felt the need to walk down the aisle, but are still going strong.

From Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham to Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, a good deal of Hollywood couples have been together for years or are perpetually engaged, but have decided that marriage is not their thing.

Scroll down to learn about ten such celebrity duos who challenge traditional notions about love.

10 celebrity couples who prove that love does not always need a legal stamp

1) Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

Actress Rose Byrne, 42, has been in a relationship with 51-year-old actor Bobby Cannavale since 2012. Byrne and Cannavale share two sons - Rocco, born in 2016, and Rafa, born in 2017.

Although the couple, who have co-starred in multiple movies, shows, and plays, reportedly have no plans of getting married anytime soon, they still refer to each other as "husband" and "wife."

2) Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Actor Ryan Gosling, 41, and 48-year-old actress Eva Mendes have been together since they met on the set of the 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines back in 2011.

The pair, who have kept their relationship and personal lives far away from the public eye, are parents to two daughters: 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada.

3) Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Winona Ryder and fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn, who is said to be 9 years younger than the actress, have been together for over a decade.

Although the 50-year-old celebrity and her beau have made several public appearances, the couple are extremely private when it comes to their 11-year-long relationship.

4) Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Shakira and footballer Gerard Piqué do not only challenge social norms when it comes to getting married, but also prove that age is just a number.

The 45-year-old singer, who is 10 years older than her boyfriend, has been seeing Piqué since 2011. The celebrities share two sons - Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

5) Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jason Statham

Former Victoria's Secret model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, and actor Jason Statham, 54, first met in 2009 and made their romance public in 2011.

The celebrity duo started growing their family with the birth of their son Jack Oscar in June 2017. Huntington-Whiteley and Statham recently welcomed daughter Isabella James in February.

6) Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez

Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez (Image via Getty Images)

Actor Vin Diesel (born Mark Sinclair), 54, and 38-year-old model Paloma Jiménez have been linked to each other since 2007.

Diesel and Jiménez are parents to daughter Hania Riley Sinclair, 13, son Vincent Sinclair, 12, and 7-year-old Pauline Sinclair, who was named after the actor's late friend, Paul Walker.

7) Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson (Image via Getty Images)

Actress Maya Rudolph, 49, and director Paul Thomas Anderson, 51, have been together since 2001 and have welcomed four children during their two-decade-long relationship.

The proud parents-of-four have three daughters - Pearl Minnie, 16, Lucille, 12, and Minnie Ida, 8 - and a 10-year-old son named Jack.

8) Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova (Image via Getty Images)

Enrique Iglesias, 46, and his 40-year-old tennis star partner Anna Kournikova began dating in 2001. Following a short split, Kournikova gave birth to Iglesias' twins Nicholas and Lucy in December 2017.

The celebrity couple, who have not yet tied the knot, then went on to welcome their third child, Mary, in January 2020, following a pregnancy they kept under wraps.

9) Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey, 68, and Stedman Graham, 71, started seeing each other in 1986, the same year her famous talk show aired. The pair got engaged in 1992, only to call it off in 1993.

Winfrey, the step-mother of Graham's daughter Wendy, is now a grandmother to six-year-old Cadence. The highly celebrated celebrity duo are still together and very much in love.

10) Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn (Image via Getty Images)

Actors Kurt Russell, 71, and Goldie Hawn, 76, who first met in 1966, started dating each other in 1983, after their previous marriages were over. The duo welcomed son Wyatt in 1986.

Russell and Hawn also raised their children from their previous marriages (Russell's son Boston and Goldie's children, actress Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson), together.

The power couple have reportedly been going strong throughout their nearly-four-decade-long relationship.

