How many kids does Ryan Gosling have? Actor opens up on family life and parenting with Eva Mendes

In a recent interview with British GQ, Drive star Ryan Gosling opened up about his daughters and parenting life with his partner, actress Eva Mendes. The Canadian star shared details about his parenting experience in lockdown and his daughter’s reaction to his fame in a rare instance.

Ryan Gosling told British GQ:

“Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best.”

What is known about Ryan Gosling’s children?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together for over ten years. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, on September 12, 2014. Meanwhile, their second daughter, Amada Lee Gosling, was born on April 29, 2016.

The couple has successfully kept their daughters, aged seven and five, out of media attention. Eva Mendes, who used to upload videos and stories about her daughters (albeit never featuring them directly), has removed all of her posts since then.

What do Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ daughters feel about their fame?

While speaking to the British GQ, Ryan insinuated that his daughters were too young to watch most of his movies. He referenced his upcoming Netflix project with the Russo brothers and jokingly said:

“Yeah. I think they finally figured it out… that my name is actually ‘The Gray Man’ and I’m an assassin for the CIA.”

The actor also disclosed that Esmeralda and Amada had watched his 2018 Neil Armstrong biopic, The First Man, which led them to believe that their father worked on the moon. Ryan Gosling revealed that his daughters had watched their mother’s 1999 film, My Brother the Pig, amid the lockdown. He added,

“ I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva’s amazing in it.”

Ryan and Eva also seem to have homeschooled their daughters amid the pandemic. Gosling mentioned asking for help from his mother, who had homeschooled him for a year.

