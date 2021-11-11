'Red Notice' salary: How much did Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds reportedly get paid?

Netflix is reportedly dropping its biggest ever blockbuster, Red Notice, on November 12. Red Notice follows top FBI profiler John Hartstrucko who strikes a deal with the world's second-most wanted art thief Nolan Booth. His mission is to catch master thief The Bishop, played by Gal Gadot before she pulls off the ultimate heist of the century.

The action-comedy blockbuster starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds is one of the costliest productions this year with a budget of $200 million. Costly sets, exotic locations, and Hollywood's three most prominent faces in the movie make Red Notice the highest budget film Netflix has ever produced.

Gal Gadot gets paid the same as her male co-stars for 'Red Notice'

The former Miss Israel earned $20 million for her role as The Bishop in Red Notice. This was supposedly equal to what Reynolds and Johnson got paid too. Equal pay has been an important issue for Gadot, who has been vocal about her feminism throughout her career. The Wonder Woman star in a press conference has said:

“My biggest struggle as a woman has been equal pay as my male co-stars, whom I love so much,”

Gadot made headlines with her seven-figure paycheck, which was the same as her co-stars.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds Back to work on #RedNotice . The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first. 📷: @blakelively Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first. 📷: @blakelively https://t.co/CsohqlJCyA

Ryan Reynolds played the role of Nolan Booth, the second most wanted art thief, in the film Red Notice. The Canadian actor got paid $20 million for his role in the Netflix action-comedy.

Dwayne Johnson

The former wrestling pro made $20 million for starring in Red Notice as agent John Hartley. However, he is likely to make more after the film debuts because of his behind-the-scenes involvement. Johnson produced the film with his company, Seven Buck Productions. In a Facebook post, Johnson declared:

“Here’s what I know ~ Red Notice was my first ever movie on @Netflix and I wanted to make it historic, massive and entertaining for the world,”

Red Notice is undoubtedly one of the biggest Hollywood releases this year. Catch the movie streaming on Netflix from November 12 onwards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen