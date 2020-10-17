Syrian internet personality bashes Gal Gadot over her looks, says she is too 'masculine' to be Middle-Eastern

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's recent casting as Egyptian queen Cleopatra continues to be a hot topic online, with the internet divided.

Recently, the 35-year old Israeli actress was roped in to play the lead in the upcoming biopic, directed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Through her portrayal of the Amazonian demi-goddess, Gal Gadot achieved worldwide fame and is today one of the leading actresses of her generation.

And we are especially thrilled to be announcing this on #InternationalDayoftheGirl

We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women. — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

She has a slew of exciting new projects lined up, from Kenneth Branagh's Death on The Nile to the big-budget Netflix comedy-thriller, Red Notice. However, her recent casting as Cleopatra ended up receiving a significant amount of backlash online, as skeptics raised the question of ethnicity and race.

While most of the tweets seemed to level accusations of 'whitewashing' and raised questions over Gal Gadot and Cleopatra's ethnicity, one particular Twitter user, who happens to be a Geopolitical Analyst, decided to take things up a notch.

Stating that Gadot was too masculine and had beedy eyes, she downright deemed her unfit to be Middle-Eastern:

Gal Gadot, or Gal Greenstein, will never be middle eastern.



She could live in greater Syria for a 100 years, she'd still be just a polish Ashkenazi.



You will never be us. You will never replace us.



Not with that masculine face and those beedy little eyes. pic.twitter.com/m44VehCNP6 — Syrian Girl 🎗️🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) October 13, 2020

Calling her a just a Polish Ashkenazi, she stated that Gal Gadot could never be Middle-Eastern.

This tweet has now received a significant amount of reactions online, as Twitter users responded to her rather harsh dismissiveness.

The Gal Gadot x Cleopatra controversy

The major issue stemming from Gal Gadot's casting as Cleopatra is related to ethnicity, as a majority of fans believe that a person of color should have been signed for the role.

They believe that an African, Arab, or mixed-heritage actress should have been given the part, instead of Gadot, a Jew of Eastern European descent. However, those in favor of the Fast and Furious star's casting have countered these apprehensions by stating that Cleopatra was a part of the Ptolemaic dynasty and was actually of Greek or Macedonian descent.

This debate continues to rage on, as fans have failed to reach a middle ground. However, regarding the tweet by 'Syrian Girl,' the internet seems to have come together to criticize her 'masculine statement' regarding Gal Gadot.

Check out some of the responses online to the viral tweet:

Masculine face. LMAO. Come on now. — Marcio (@bijitaq) October 13, 2020

Actually she looks quite Syrian. 🤷‍♂️ — Komnenian (@gitoutavet) October 13, 2020

Reported for racism. — DESTINY (@drdestiny) October 14, 2020

These aren't the best of times to be anything. So much fanaticism. Ppl looking everywhere for reasons to be offended. There are some serious problems in the world. We could try to do something while we enjoy a movie. — PamF (@PamFlor45212652) October 14, 2020

Cleopatra was greek... — Cindella 🌹 (@Cindela_Oculary) October 14, 2020

You do know that Cleopatra was of greek descent specifically Macedonian, the line of Ptolemy, they weren't arabs and practiced very strict intermarriage to maintain the Greek bloodline. Soo not sure there is any basis for arab identity exertion here — Mukunda Raghavan (@raghman36) October 14, 2020

Oh dear. Love is better than hate, and admiration is better than jealousy. — Sapphire ياقوت أزرق (@YaqutAzraq) October 14, 2020

This is nasty. Being true to history cleopatra wasn’t middle eastern or Polish. She was Greek 🤷🏼‍♀️

There are beautiful women from all walks of life in every corner of the world. Eye of the beholder and all that. — Emma Jane Quinlan (@EmmaQuinlan) October 14, 2020

Someone's jealous — Nermin (@Alice_inpains) October 14, 2020

This is so incredibly offensive. — Kai (@TheMaShiKai) October 15, 2020

If she’s masculine I guess I’m into guys now — BMP (@BlMarketParade) October 14, 2020

You will never replace us? Sounds a lot like the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville. By the way, Gal Gadot’s dad is a 6th generation Israeli... — Josh Feldman (@joshrfeldman) October 14, 2020

There are productive forms of criticism a person without belittling their immutable characteristics.



She is undeniably beautiful.



We have this precious gift of life, granting us an opportunity to be the change we want to see in the world. — Katrina Shrader (@kmbshrader) October 14, 2020

She can be from anywhere. She is an actress. That's what actors do. They play roles. — PamF (@PamFlor45212652) October 14, 2020

From the tweets above, it is pretty evident that the recent casting of Gal Gadot seems to have attracted all the wrong kinds of attention.

Nevertheless, the Wonder Woman star remains undeterred, as she promises to do justice to the golden crown of Cleopatra.