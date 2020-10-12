Gal Gadot cast as 'Cleopatra'- and the internet isn't too happy 

Gal Gadot is officially set to reunite with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for an upcoming Cleopatra biopic. The 35-year-old Israeli actress will portray the legendary Queen of Egypt in the upcoming historical drama, which is being developed by Paramount Pictures.

Gal Gadot will be taking over from the likes of Vivien Leigh, Claudette Colbert and most notably, Elizabeth Taylor, whose iconic chemistry with co-star Richard Burton would become the talk of tinseltown for ages to come.

The upcoming project is being helmed by Patty Jenkins, best known for the Academy-Award winning film Monster and the Wonder Woman series, with Gadot in the lead.

Gal Gadot recently took to Twitter to formally announce the upcoming Cleopatra biopic:

I love embarking on new journeys,I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis https://t.co/qLH7vfCaUo — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 11, 2020

While Gal Gadot has received worldwide recognition post her portrayal of Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman in the DCEU, her recent casting as Cleopatra has come in for a fair share of criticism over issues related to race and ethnicity.

Twitter reacts to Gal Gadot as Cleopatra

In history, Cleopatra is known as the daughter of Ptolemy, ancestor of the leader of Alexander the Great's army.

She is also known for her relationships with Julius Caesar and later on, Mark Antony. Over the years, she has become an Egyptian icon who has received several interpretations across various mediums such as art, literature and cinema.

Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra, alongside Richard Burton as Mark Antony in Cleopatra (1963) (Image Credits: Wales Online)

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, the Cleopatra biopic will be scripted by Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island, Pathfinder) and was subject to an auction which Paramount Pictures ended up winning:

"The film will be produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, Jenkins, Gadot and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano. Kalogridis will be the exec producer."

While Gadot is currently one of the most popular actresses, thanks to her breakthrough role as Wonder Woman in the DCEU, her recent casting as Cleopatra has not exactly won over the online community, as a certain section believe she isn't the right choice:

Cleopatra will be the subject of another Hollywood epic. Playing #Cleopatra will be Israel's Gal Gadot. Hollywood has always cast white American actresses as the Queen of the Nile. For once, can't they find an African actress? pic.twitter.com/R1kNkhHsM4 — James Hall (@hallaboutafrica) October 11, 2020

hold up. i think and don’t quote me on this... cleopatra was macedonian greek with persian ancestry i believe.... gal gadot is none of those things??? https://t.co/7bLUb3anys — spookye 🕸 (@irisckp) October 11, 2020

Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim?



And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles... smh. https://t.co/GY5tYEcl4K pic.twitter.com/JcrnM1RUQq — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) October 11, 2020

yeah cleopatra was greek, but can we NOT have gal gadot playing her cause uhm. they look nothing alike?? Make An Effort pic.twitter.com/Q8lzc0NXbd — byakuya togami lovebot (@plaguegirll) October 11, 2020

Why we casting Gal Gadot as Cleopatra when we have a whole icon named Zendaya pic.twitter.com/4MlLDpINDr — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 11, 2020

Paramount pictures casting Gal gadot as cleopatra has the same energy as this pic.twitter.com/ax2PikP9yY — izzy✨ (@selsringz) October 11, 2020

Others were downright dismissive of her being cast as Cleopatra:

Holy shit casting Gal Gadot in a Cleopatra biopic is



Wow



What a fuckin awful decision — Happy HallZoeen! (@Blankzilla) October 11, 2020

Gal Gadot playing Cleopatra...the end is upon us — Gail @ Writing (@vampitolbs) October 11, 2020

Cleopatra was Macedonian Greek and destroyed the Egyptian empire. She was the last great emperor of Egypt because she sold Egypt to Rome. Gal Gadot isn’t unfit for this role because of her skin color. She is approximately the same shade as cleopatra. She’s unfit cuz she can’t act https://t.co/ab4TDFVoYZ — Swamp Thing II: The Golden Army (@swamptalking) October 11, 2020

Gal Gadot has the acting ability of any 7th grader reading lines from a prompter in a school play. Literally how and why do studios keep giving her lead roles. Make it make sense. — Hit Monkey (@skinnypunch) October 11, 2020

However, another section of the online community supported the decision to cast Gal Gadot as Cleopatra, as they believed she was a 'perfect fit':

I'm going to say this once and I'm not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek.



Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed.



Gal Gadot deserves this role. pic.twitter.com/7h1oYu9ClX — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 11, 2020

Dear Americans please read this before you go off calling Gal Gadot's Cleopatra not being "black" a crime. She was pure Greek. Get educated. pic.twitter.com/BWFNzvolcs — Burhan Khalid (@RequiemNocturn) October 11, 2020

Gal Gadot as Cleopatra, why yes I agree pic.twitter.com/YqGj8TFolX — 𝑲𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑲𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒓 (@keileykaiser) October 11, 2020

Ian Miles Cheong even managed to see the ironical side of things, as his tweet highlighted the irreverent backlash coming Gadot's way:

People are upset because Gal Gadot, who isn't Black, is playing Cleopatra, who wasn't Black either. https://t.co/MD5vLF7Dvb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 11, 2020

From the reactions above, one can gauge a strong sense of duality which exists online, with regards to the casting of Gal Gadot as Cleopatra.

As the debate rages on, all eyes are now on Gadot, who looks all set to swap the golden lasso, for a golden crown.