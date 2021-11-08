The Rock's wife Lauren Hashian putting the viewers on 'Red Notice' with her cameo

The Rock is the people's champion, and he often finds a way to associate work and family. This time, it's his wife Lauren Hashian who has co-written a song for his forthcoming movie Red Notice.

During the premiere, an excited Hashian, gave the details of her coalition in an interview with Variety. She stated that the song would be played at the end credits and the audience would have to wait around to listen to it.

“It’s at the end credits. So just as the movie ends, stick around.” said Lauren.

The Great One has undoubtedly created another hit with his performance alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Red Notice.

The 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, one of the his cousins, was featured in Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. Furthermore, the movie gave an excellent emphasis to the rich Samoan culture.

Being a man of various talents, The Rock performed an ad lib version of the rap song he made with Tech N9ne for his passionate fans. He was overwhelmed by the surreal reaction to his performance as the the fervent fans knew the right lyrics to his latest song.

He was also vocal about his peculiar interest in the originality of the movie Red Notice. He also expressed his interest in the Bollywood industry.

The Rock was last seen with Becky Lynch on Friday Night SmackDown

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is considered to be one of the all-time greats of professional wrestling. The Brahma Bull's last appearance in WWE was on the first episode of Smackdown in October 2019. He made use of his spectacular mic skills as he cut a brilliant promo with Becky Lynch before they attacked Baron Corbin.

A global sensation in both the squared circle and Hollywood, Rocky has played a pivotal role in exponentially boosting WWE's cumulative value.

The WWE universe fondly remembers The Rock, regardless of the fact that he left the organization to make a name in Hollywood. In fact, millions of his fans are impatiently waiting for his return.

Johnson has always made it a priority to do his part in making the world a better place. He made the announcement that Red Notice would be made available ahead of its release to thousands of local heroes for free.

