"No chance I will return": Vin Diesel x Dwayne Johnson beef escalates as latter accuses 'Fast and Furious' star of "manipulation"

In a recent interview with CNN, Dwayne Johnson finally addressed Vin Diesel's public request for him to rejoin the Fast and Furious franchise. The Red Notice star criticized Diesel for making the public request on social media last month after they allegedly reached an agreement in private.

Dwayne Johnson also accused Vin Diesel of manipulating the decision by mentioning his children and Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker's death. The Rock expressed that they should have been left out of the conversation after he and Diesel spoke in June about Johnson leaving the franchise.

The former WWE star told CNN,

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."

What else did Dwayne Johnson say about Vin Diesel's request for the former's return in future 'Fast and the Future' movies?

On November 8, Vin Diesel shared an Instagram post with a lengthy caption requesting the former's return to the last two installments of the primary franchise. In addition to mentioning his children and his promise to Paul Walker prior to his death, Diesel wrote:

"...I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson expressed his opinions about this post and told CNN,

"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace."

The 49-year-old wrestler turned actor further expressed that it is unfortunate how the 'public dialogue' created a confusing situation. Dwayne Johnson iterated,

"... I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."

When did their feud start?

The 'beef' between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel started in August 2016, when in an Instagram video (that has since been deleted), the Rock said:

"...My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story…The ones that don't are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy ass*s."

This feud led to the two stars not sharing scenes while filming Fast and Furious 8. However, it appeared that Diesel and Johnson buried the hatchet with their feud in 2019, with the Rock moving on with his separate spin-off franchise Hobbs and Shaw. Back then, Dwayne Johnson also thanked Vin Diesel publicly via social media.

It now seems that Dwayne Johnson is done with the Fast and Furious franchise, which has two films left before concluding the series. However, it is unclear whether he will return to future Hobbs and Shaw sequels.

