Did Vin Diesel audition for Cats? Viral 'Red Notice' joke explained as tape rakes in views 

Vin Diesel has seemingly buried the hatchet with his feud with Dwayne Johnson. The 54-year-old star wrote a long plea on Instagram, urging Johnson to return to 'Fast 10' as Hobbs.

Diesel shared a picture of himself and Dwayne's characters, Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs, respectively, and wrote:

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10."

The two Hollywood action stars have been involved in a very public feud since 2016. But Dwayne Johnson's film Red Notice, with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, has sparked a harmless dig at Vin Diesel.

The 'Vin Diesel's audition for Cats' joke in Red Notice

It was expected that a movie starring Ryan Reynolds would be filled with quips and hilarious references. However, it still took many viewers by surprise when Reynold's character made a harmless joke at Vin Diesel's expense.

During the climax of the movie, Dwayne Johnson's John Hartley rhetorically asks Ryan Reynolds' Nolan Booth:

"You know what I think is funny?"

Booth quickly cuts him off and answers:

"Vin Diesel's audition tape for Cats? It exists."

Red Notice's producer Netflix also joined in on the fun when they tweeted a snap of the joke on November 18 while promoting the film. The caption read:

"Ryan Reynolds with an important reminder."

In fact, Reynolds himself replied to the tweet and corroborated the fact by revealing he had seen the tape.

Does Vin Diesel's audition tape for Cats exist?

As it turns out, Reynold's character in Red Notice, Booth, was not kidding when he made the claims. On November 15, a user named Sly Fox uploaded a tape showcasing Diesel in his iconic tank top and a bowler hat, recording an audition for Cats.

What did Dwayne Johnson say about the joke?

On the November 1 episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Dwayne Johnson revealed:

"The jokes never end...People were asking me about that, and they find a way."

The Rock also said:

"These Vin Diesel jokes — which play great, by the way, to the audience, which is always a good thing because it's all about the — people think these jokes come from me and they actually don't."

Dwayne further added about the people who came up to him and told their versions of jokes about Vin Diesel.

