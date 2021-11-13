'Red Notice' takeaway: A look into the budget

Red Notice, Netflix's recent blockbuster that dropped today, is a big budget action comedy that hardly does justice to the $200 million that went behind its production. The official synopsis of the film reads,

"When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest-level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted— goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), on a mission to capture the world's most 'wanted' art-thief, runs into the world's greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds)."

Red Notice is Netflix's costliest production to date and one of the most expensive films released this year.

Does 'Red Notice' do justice to its $200 million budget?

Red Notice is jointly produced by Netflix and Dwayne Johnson. However, the film does not do justice to its budget of $200 million. The Hollywood holy trinity of action, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds, are the only ones holding the film together. Otherwise, even with its exotic locales and action sequences, it leaves a lot to be desired.

CGI in particular did not live up to expectations at all. It was starkly evident that the visual effects were not handled well, especially in the scene where Johnson and Reynolds are forced to confront a charging bull upon finding themselves in the bull fight ring. The poor quality graphics, which looked absolutely fake, were underwhelming to say the least.

Even though the film was claimed to have been shot in various exotic locations like Bali, Russia, Rome and Sardinia, most of the scenes were filmed indoors. Overall the movie had a very made-in-studio feel to it which makes one wonder what happened to the $200 million.

The actors' claims

All three actors made $20 million for starring in Red Notice - quite a huge figure compared to other Hollywood big shots. Ryan Reynolds has also revealed some interesting behind the scenes information about the film.

The actor appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show via The Independent and opened up about filming the movie. He mentioned that he and his co-stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson 'wasted millions of Netflix dollars' on set.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Though the plotline was poorly constructed and the direction was shallow, Red Notice delivers in terms of action and comedy. Catch Red Notice streaming on Netflix for some action-packed adventures and thrills.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul